Gov Sanwo-Olu, Dare Charge Eagles To Beat Brazil

The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare and Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State have pumped up the spirit of the Super Eagles while charging the three –time African champions to defeat Brazil in today’s prestige friendly in Singapore. Both top Nigerian officials spoke to the players and officials of the Super Eagles on telephone when President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick visited the team camp yesterday.

Pinnick was part of the team’s official training at the Singapore National Stadium and then joined the group for dinner, where he made calls to the Lagos State number one citizen and the Youth and Sports Minister. According to Dare “I want to commend you all, that is the technical crew, backroom staff and players for the good job you are doing. The whole of Nigeria is behind you. We will be watching the game live here, fully supporting you as you go for a win against the Brazilians,” said .

Governor Sanwo-Olu was also on the telephone urging the team to do Nigeria proud by going all out against the five –time world champions. In their responses, Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr and stand –in captain William Ekong promised that the team will put up a good outing that will do the country proud. Rohr said:

“We are having a great time in camp like the one big family that we are. We are hoping not only to do well in tomorrow’s match but also targeting a good start to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign against Benin Republic and Lesotho next month.”

Meanwhile, Stand –in captain William Ekong has in sisted that though the Super Eagles respect five –time world champions Brazil, they have no fear ahead of the match. “Brazil is a top team, probably the best team in the world. But Senegal gave them a good fight on Thursday. We can pick some inspiration from that performance when we play the Brazilians on Sunday”. “It will be tough because they will want to win at least one game against an African team on this tour, but we will also want to take something off them.” Sunday’s encounter starts at 8pm Singapore time (1pm Nigeria time).