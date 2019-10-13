Northern Youths Honour IGP, Tinubu

The Northern Youth Peace and Reconciliation Initiative (NYPARI) have honoured the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu and the national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Both IGP Adamu and Tinubu were honoured with ‘Northern Youth Peace and Reconciliation Initiative (NYPARI) Man of Peace Award,’ for their role in supporting and promoting peace in the country.

In a letter addressed to IGP Adamu and Tinubu and signed by its National Chairman, Lawan Uba, which was obtained by LEADERSHIP, the Northern youth said they are happy with the selection of the two Nigerian leaders.

“As a peace loving organisation equally in support of good governance, we believe strongly in spreading the philosophy of great men and women whose work have change the society for the better.

“We have the pleasure of informing you that the Northern Youth Peace and Reconciliation Initiative (NYPARI) have decided to bestow upon you with the Northern Youth Peace and Reconciliation Initiative (NYPARI) Man of Peace Award for your role in supporting and promoting peace in the country.

“To this end, we would like to use this medium to request the opportunity to visit your office for the oficial presentation of the award plaque. Accept our congratulations on this wel-deserved honour,” the separate letters said.

NYPARI said it is a non-profit, non-political and non-governmental organization aimed at promoting peace and ensure the all-round development of Nigeria especially the north.

According to Uba, the Initiative was formed by a group of committed and like-minded individuals who came together to foster peace and reconciliation in the north which will invariably improve the standard of living of the people of the region.

He said the prograrmmes and activities of NYPARI are focused on the optimum productivity of the youths through capacity building, workshops, trainings and seminars.

“It was also established to assist in pre-empting and managing disasters in rural areas through timely interventions and prompt welfare delivery as well as liaising with relevant government agencies and securing working tools for trained youths.”

“The main thrust of our organisation is enlightenment, mass mobilisation and sensitisation and community development services,” Uba added.