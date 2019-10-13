NEWS
We Have No Knowledge Of Alleged Attack On Oshiomhole – Edo Govt
The Edo State Government has said it has absolutely no knowledge of the purported attack on the person or the residence of former Governor of the state and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.
In a terse statement by Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, the government said,
“We have no knowledge of the attack. We have also reached out to the Police, and they affirmed that they do not know about such an attack.”
MOST READ
Family Planning: Nigeria Not Likely To Meet 2020 Target – Experts
2 Nigerians Make Global Digital Prominence List
Stakeholders Call For Allocation Of 5% National, States Budgets To Nutrition
Health Sector: Coalition Of CSOs Harp On Timely, Full Release Of Capital Budget
40% Of Patients Admitted To Surgical Service Will Have VTE – NSHBT
Sujimoto Boss Offers Scholarship To 50 Students
Workers Raise Concerns Over Yaba CMD’s ‘Tenure Elongation’
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS21 hours ago
PMB’s Stance On Cost Of Governance Signifies Economic Liberation- PSC
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Northern Youths Honour IGP, Tinubu
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
NLNG Invests N10.8trn On Gas Plants, Infrastructure In Bonny
-
NEWS21 hours ago
PDP Rejects Moves By FG to Gag Media, Freedom of Speech
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Prepare For Strike, Labour Tells Workers
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Lawyer Writes UK, AGF, Others Over Abuse Of Prosecutory Power By Police
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
APC Blasts PDP, CUPP, Says Party Is A Comedy Group
-
POLITICS20 hours ago
Bayelsa Guber: Coalition Denies Withdrawing Petition Against PDP Candidate At CCT