We Have No Knowledge Of Alleged Attack On Oshiomhole – Edo Govt

The Edo State Government has said it has absolutely no knowledge of the purported attack on the person or the residence of former Governor of the state and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

In a terse statement by Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, the government said,

“We have no knowledge of the attack. We have also reached out to the Police, and they affirmed that they do not know about such an attack.”