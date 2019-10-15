NEWS
Edo Govt Leads Campaign To Reduce State’s Cancer Burden, As Better Health Initiative Launches
The Edo State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to guarantee a better, safe and healthy life for all citizens, noting that the State is willing to partner all stakeholders to combat all preventable diseases.
Speaking at the launch of the Better Health Initiative, a non-governmental organization that fights against cancer, the Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu, said the state government is already leading several campaigns and awareness programmes to help reduce incidences of cancer in the State.
He noted that ongoing campaigns and activities of the initiative will further reduce the cancer burden in Edo state.
The deputy governor, who was represented by Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Osamwonyi Irowa, said the present administration led by Governor Godwin Obaseki, places high value on the health and wellbeing of Edo citizens.
He assured of state government’s continuous support towards the activities of the organisation, adding, “I am impressed to see a young Nigerian come up with the Better Health Initiative, which is about reducing the cancer burden in the state and beyond.”
In her remarks, the founder of the initiative, Miss Obehi Asika, said Better Health Initiative was formed to ensure a cancer-free generation starting with Edo state.
She said the initiative was about cancer awareness, treatment and sensitisation and to provide support for cancer patients, adding, “Cancer is dangerous, it kills and people have lived in the denial of what cancer can do. People need to be more aware of risky behaviour that causes cancer. This way they can prevent it and live healthier.”
MOST READ
Five Pupils, Others Drown In Heavy Flood
Okowa Inaugurates 42-member Advisory, Peace-building Council
Senate Passes Deep Offshore, Inland Basin PSC Bill
Bauchi Governorship And Mohammed’s Victory At Tribunal
Science’ll Solve Africa Challenges, Says Yobe Gov
Governor Bello Commiserates With NUJ Chairman Over Mother’s Death
Saraki Factor Can’t Resuscitate A Dying PDP In Kogi – Ohikere
MOST POPULAR
-
BANKING AND FINANCE22 hours ago
Access Bank Hits N1bn In Digital Lending Daily
-
FOOTBALL21 hours ago
I Don’t Look For Records, They Look For Me, Says Ronaldo After 700th Goal
-
COVER STORIES8 hours ago
FG To Review Salaries Of Govs, Others
-
LABOUR MATTERS17 hours ago
NULGE Wants Ngige To Address Union’s Concerns To Avert Industrial Disputes
-
ENTERTAINMENT20 hours ago
I’m Not Living My Best Life – Don Jazzy
-
FOOTBALL22 hours ago
Reconsider 2020 Champions League Final In Turkey, Italy Tells UEFA
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Stop Unsafe Abortions, Go For Family Planning
-
COVER STORIES8 hours ago
Furore In NASS Over Employment Slots