Group Condemns Sexual Harassments, Advocate Tougher Measures

Civil society organizations on the platform of the Say No Campaign platform have condemned the illicit act of sexual harassment and exploitation by teachers and lecturers against underage female students in tertiary institutions.

The Group says “It is highly irresponsible and criminal and perpetrators should be made to face the full wrath of the law.

In a statement to LEADERSHIP signed by Say No Campaign, Co-Convener, Ezenwa Nwagwu, it recalled the recent BBC report on sex for grade in Nigeria and Ghana, the Group said the Report has called for a more pragmatic approach to curbing the prevalence of sexual abuse and exploitation in Nigeria.

“Having watched the shameful exposé and seen the vindictiveness and arrogance with which this heinous act is perpetrated against the vulnerable members of the society, by individuals who are expected to impact, shape and mold behaviors of youngsters, one can truly sympathize with the ordeal of the victims and demand stringent measures to curb this despicable act and ensure justice for victims”.

“Although we do not necessarily need the BBC report to know that female students are constantly been sexually harassed in schools, whether primary, secondary or tertiary institutions, because the local media was awash with such stories in our boarding schools as well as universities in recent times in Nigeria. Even the security force, like the Nigerian police, has, time and time again, been accused of such amorous behavior, demanding sex for bail!”

The Group stated that “The Nigerian government has worsened the situation by romancing the issue and failing to set up legislations to adequately deal with sex offenders. Although the 9th Assembly is presently considering the sexual harassment bill, sponsored by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the proposed 5 year jail term and 5 million naira fine is a slap on the wrist, which is not enough sanction to deter sexual predators, 25 years to life imprisonment, in addition to ensuring that the offender provides the victim with adequate medical and psychological support until the victim is certified ok by a licensed medical practitioner. This will send a stronger message of deterrent and condemnation of the act”.

“In the interest of protecting the vulnerable and the prestige of our schools, institutions and our society, we therefore request the government to mandate every institution of higher learning to set up a gender desk that will receive and act upon reports of sexual offenses from students and female lecturers alike. We also call for the strengthening of the internal governance structure in universities to curb abuse of office and avoid unnecessary influences and interference with the formation and operations of the student union government.”

Similarly, we request the ministry of Education to intensify its supervisory and oversight function in primary and secondary schools and strengthen its internal mechanisms to ensure that sexual predators in these schools are apprehended, retrenched and adequately prosecuted.

While we call on the 9th Assembly to expedite the passage of the sexual harassment bill that will provide the appropriate legal framework to curb this menace, we enjoin all government agencies and security forces to be proactive by setting up its gender offenses desk to actively investigate and prosecute sexual offenses reports and offenders.

Whereas this may not reverse the emotional, psychological and in some cases physical damage caused to the victims of sex offenders, it will be a strong message conveying the intolerance of the government to such depraved act, as well as, force the relevant institutions to become more responsible in protecting the vulnerable members of our society.