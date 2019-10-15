Group Raises Alarm Over NBMA Plans To Admit Risky Technology

The Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) has warned that the nation is being opened to risky emerging technologies under the guise of regulation by the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA).

In a statement to LEADERSHIP, it states that the warning comes as a response to the news report that the “NBMA has begun drafting of guidelines for the proper regulation of genome editing in Nigeria”.

HOMEF Director, Nnimmo Bassey, said the move to “regulate” gene editing and other emerging technologies sounds like a positive one, our experience with the regulation of basic agricultural modern biotechnology (GMOs) gives us cause for alarm as regulation has become synonymous with promotion and approval of these technologies without transparent risk assessments, consideration of public concerns/objections and accountability to the people.

Bassey added: “since the creation of the NBMA, several permits have been granted for the intentional release of GMOs at an alarming rate. During this time, no application has been rejected, even though factful and scientific objections have been sent on a case by case basis by HOMEF and a number of other organisations. Also, despite calls for the risk assessment documents to be made available to the public, the Agency has failed to reveal these which serves to buttress that the claims that only ‘safe GMOs’ are approved in Nigeria are mere talks to fool Nigerians.”

In March 2019, the Senate proposed the Bill for an Act to amend the National Biosafety Management Agency Act, 2015 to enlarge the scope of the application and include other evolving aspects of modern biotechnology. HOMEF sent objections in a memorandum which was addressed to the National Assembly, stating that enlarging the scope of the Act is a tremendously dangerous step that would compound the risks already posed by the application of the basic aspects of modern biotechnology”.

“Until a global agreement is reached on how to carry out risk assessments on these emerging technologies, we would be concerned that any new framework enabling new gene-edited changes might also have the effect of creating loopholes allowing for gene drive organisms release unless there is a clearly stated prohibition. At this time there is no agreement on how to carry out risk assessments or establish risk management measures for gene drive/gene edited organisms nor clear guidelines on how to establish that appropriate, free, prior and informed consent of affected local communities are in place”, the memorandum stressed.

HOMEF’s project officer on Biosafety, Joyce Ebebeinwe, stated that although a huge percentage of the Nigerian people are unaware of these technologies and their implications on human/animal health and biodiversity, and without consideration of the concerns raised by the few who are aware, this Bill was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari in August 2019.

The NBMA, has now begun drafting the guidelines for “regulation” of gene editing. We will not be the least surprised when the applications for the introduction of gene drives and gene edited organisms begin to get approved spontaneously. It is clear that the Bill for the Enlargement of the Act was so sponsored to allow for the unhindered influx of these applications”. She added that Nigeria should take a cue from the government of Uganda where President Museveni Yoweri has twice rejected the Genetic Engineering Regulatory Bill due to safety and security concerns, adding that commercial interests need to be balanced against the need to protect the ordinary Ugandan citizens from real or potential harm.

Also reacting to the development, Mariann Bassey-Orovwuje, the Chair of the Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa, stated that the NBMA Act, with the enlarged scope to include the emerging technologies cannot protect Nigerians. “The Biosafety Act needs a fundamental review to address the issues of liability and redress, public participation, enforcement of the precautionary principle, composition of the board of the agency and its excessive discretionary powers. We cannot take on more dangerous technologies where we are still struggling with regulation of the basic aspects.” she stressed.