Mobile App To Revolutionise Learning In Nigeria

A Nigerian educational technology company, 9ijakids has launched its mobile application to enhance the learning experience of children and revolutionise kids’ learning in Nigeria.

The app, built around the Nigerian school curriculum, addresses challenges associated with learning, using technology and games, to build fun, alternative learning and instructional opportunities for kids, whilst teaching them core skills and values.

Speaking on the 9ijakids kids learning service, the vice president, Global Business Development and co-founder, 9ijakids, Mrs. ‘Titi Adewusi, disclosed that the company was passionate about grooming a generation of children to become successful business-people, develop an entrepreneurial mind-set, and are great citizens with integrity and honesty.

Adewusi said the convenient and easy to use 9ijakids app would help children learn mathematics, science, financial literacy, english, grammar, music, French, the bible, Nigerian history, democracy, and sports, amongst other subjects to promote the total learning needs of the Nigerian child.

“At 9ijakids, our strategy is simple; we develop games that children love, to teach them core skills and values, so that learning seems, feels, and sounds effortless. We are passionate about building a generation of children who become successful business-people, develop an entrepreneurial mind-set, and are great citizens with the right values, like integrity,and honesty using technology to make learning exciting and fun for the kids.

She further explained,“Our Brainiac games in mathematics & science are specifically developed to help kids learn the subject of mathematics & science. Our Kiddiepreneur games focus on teaching kids’ financial literacy; specifically developed to help kids learn the basics of savings, investment, and good money management.

“Our learning games also include English & grammar, music (including indigenous musical instruments), French, The bible, Nigerian history, and democracy, sports, developed to promote the total learning needs of our children, whilst teaching them in a way that is fun and propels the kids to live a life of excellence.”

“With over 200 games for kids from age 3-11 years, the 9ijakids app (available on the Apple App store, the Google Play store, the Windows store, & the Amazon App store) is an end to end solution focused on academics, cultural values, and entrepreneurship, as well as a unique learning game on Nigeria that explores the sights, sounds, food, & people of Nigeria,” she added.