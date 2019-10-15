Obaseki Confirms Julius Anelu As Accountant General

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has confirmed the appointment of Mr. Julius Osemen Anelu as the state’s Accountant General.

Anelu had been working in acting capacity as the Accountant General since his appointment was announced in June this year.

In a statement, the Edo State head of Service, Isaac Ehiozuwa said the governor has approved the appointment, which takes immediate effect.

Ehiozuwa explained that the appointment is in line with the state government’s drive to reposition the civil service for efficient service delivery.

Born in 1971, Anelu joined the civil service in 1991 and rose through the ranks through diligence and hard work.

Until his appointment, he was the Director, Finance and Accounts, Directorate of Government House and Protocol.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting; a Master of Business Administration (MBA); Master of Science (MSc), in Accounting and Masters in Human Resource Management, all from the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Benin City, Edo State.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN); Fellow, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN); Associate Member, Institute of Finance and Control of Nigeria (IFCN), among others.