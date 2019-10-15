Ogun Pays N1Million Compensation To So-Safe Corps Deceased Family

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has released the sum of One million naira for the family of a deceased officer, Ogun State Community, Social Orientation and Safety Corps Agency (So-Safe Corps), Kehinde Aigbe, who died recently, after being shot by armed robber while on duty.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr.Kunle Osota, presented the cheque at the Obas’ Complex, Abeokuta to the deceased next-of-kin, Major Kingsley Aigbe, in the presence of his wife, two children and other members of the family.

Represented by the Director of the Local Government Affairs, Olusola Osasona, Osotare called that government had earlier spent over five hundred thousand during the period he was hospitalised after the attack on June 2, 2019 along Olorunsogo, Oke-Lantoro, Abeokuta, appealing to the family to ensure that the money was well utilised.

He said government approved the token to support the immediate family of the deceased for upkeep of the wife and the three children he left behind.

In his remarks, the Commander of the Corps, Soji Ganzallo lauded the efforts of government and the Ministry, during and after the incident, promising that the Corps would not relent in its service to combat insecurity in the State.

Major Aigbe appreciated the Governor and commander of the Corps for the financial support and standing by the family during the trying period.