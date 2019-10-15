Wike Tasks Road Maintenance Agency To Tackle Potholes On Major Roads

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has charged the State Road Maintenance Agency to ensure that all roads with potholes are rehabilitated and made motorable.

Wike, who gave the charge while inaugurating the new board of the agency at Government House Port Harcourt on Tuesday, urged members of the agency to work as a team to achieve results.

The governor said: “Settle down and draw out a comprehensive work plan on how to address the Potholes on some of the roads in Port Harcourt and its environs.

“Almost all the major roads in Port Harcourt have been awarded for reconstruction. Therefore, identify the roads that have not been awarded, but have potholes.

“When you identify these roads with Potholes, funds will be released for their immediate rehabilitation.”

He noted that the agency has no powers to award contracts, adding that the agency in the past awarded contracts to the tune of N1billion, without authorization.

Wike said that the agency is the direct labour arm of the Rivers State government, targeted at ensuring that roads don’t degenerate.

The governor said: “Make our roads motorable. That is your basic function. This agency is very important to the Rivers State government. That is why you must work day and night to achieve results.”

He warned the members of the agency against misappropriating funds meant for road rehabilitation, saying that the board also lacks the power to fix its wages.

While congratulating them on their appointments, Wike called on the board members of the agency to work to leave a record of service.

The governor reminded the agency that previous boards were unceremoniously dissolved due to internal squabbles, urging them to avoid needless infighting.

Responding, Chairman of the Rivers State Road Maintenance Agency, Prince Timothy Nsirim assured Wike that members of the board will live up to expectations.

Nsirim, who thanked the governor for the opportunity to serve the state, said the agency will work hard to tackle potholes in parts of the state capital.