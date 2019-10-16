Again, Ambode Shuns Lagos Assembly Probe Panel

Immediate past governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode yesterday failed again to appear before the State House of Assembly ad-hoc Committee probing the activities of his administration especially the purchase of 820 buses for mass transit.

The 16-man committee is chaired by Hon. Fatai Mojeed. Also absent was the immediate past commissioner for Finance, Mr Akinyemi Ashade and commissioner for Special Duties, Oladejo Seye though they both wrote the committee to be excused because they are outside the country.

Piqued by the former governor’s action, the speaker of the Assembly speaking when the matter was raised at plenary yesterday said the next option is to send Ambode invitation publicly through newspaper publication and if he still does not appear then the House would be left with no other option than to issue a warrant of arrest on him to compel him to appear.

Proceedings from the sitting indicated that quite a lot of contracts and even major procurements were made by the last administration without following laid down rules and regulation.

From the submissions of most of the commissioners who spoke it was clear that the former governor carried out major activities without the knowledge of his commissioners, they were more like figureheads.

A former commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr Olusegun Banjo revealed that the purchase of the 820 buses by the immediate past governor of the state, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode was not rooted through the ministry.

Banjo who disclosed that he became commissioner in February 2018, said he did follow the system he met on ground, which according to him was responsible for shady transactions on the buses that were procured.

“The way the ministry is structured, it did not allow us to function well. The N24 billion did not come to my ministry. We didn’t have a running system. As a commissioner, I could not approve one naira. All the MDAs approached the governor directly,” he said.

He pointed out that the way the operation went during the last administration, “a lot of things could be done without the knowledge of the commissioners. It was not transparent.”

Banjo confirmed that there was no provision for the purchase of the 820 buses in the 2018 and 2019 budgets and that no VOC was issued from his office for the purchase. “I never approved any VOC for it”, he added.

On unbudgeted funds, he said, “I don’t know what happens to unbudgeted funds when it comes because the ministry of finance does not inform my ministry, we don’t have a running system”.

He however said that he would make available to the House his handing over notes where he identified the lapses in the system and ways to address them.

When the Accountant-General of the State, Mrs Shukrat Umar was asked if the budget for the purchase of the buses was approved by the State Executive Council, she said, “The State Treasury Office acted on Exco’s approval. The buses were in line with Exco’s approval. I would not know whether the Paris Refund Club was discussed or not.”

The Imota rice mill, light-up Lagos project and procurement of LASEMA Rapid Response equipment and engagement of the consultants were all done under shady circumstances as revealed by the heads of the MDAs who were questioned by the committee members.

The committee members noted that all the projects including the Oshodi interchange and others were never captured in the state budget as confirmed by the former commissioners for agriculture and energy, Toyin Suarau and Wale Oluwo respectively. They alleged that Ambode defied laid down constitutional provisions and the House and awarded contracts without open bidding.