APC Group Accuses Ondo Deputy Gov Of Inciting Comments
The APC National Youth Awarenes Forum, Ondo State chapter has accused the deputy governor of Ondo state,Hon. Agboola Ajayi of allegedly inciting people against the state government.
The group averred that the deputy governor is fond of inciting people against the government he is serving just because he was afraid that he would be dropped by the governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu in 2020 elections.
A statement jointly signed by the chairman of the group Comrade Orimisan Origbese and his spokesman, Comrade Theo Michael and made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, appealed to the deputy governor to shun such unethical practice. The statement reads in part: “We hereby appeal to the deputy governor of Ondo state and other cohorts who are fond of discrediting the government to halt such practice.]
“We are worried because we have on good authority and we are prepared to present evidences that the deputy governor has recruited some social media mercenary and writers to publish unsubstantiated allegations and comments against the government.
“Few weeks ago, the deputy governor’s former political aide on Facebook was addressing the wife of the deputy governor as the “acting first lady.”
The group said they believe it was a planned work if not the deputy governor would have rebuked him before the governor took action.
“It is sad that the deputy governor could incite his aides to portray that the governor’s mother’s town in Apoi has been submerged by flood just to incite the people against him.
“We know all your antics and we shall expose you soonest,” the statement added.
