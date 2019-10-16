FAN Advocates Partnership With Govt On Deforestation

The president of Forestry Association of Nigeria (FAN), Alhaji Ahmad Ibrahim has pleaded with federal and state governments to join forces with the professional body in combating deforestation, while actively engaging in massive afforestation and forest management programmes.

This he believed would enable federal government attain its target on Sustainable Development Goal’s (SDG’s), adding that the easiest way to attain the goals is by enhancing the annual budgetary allocations to forestry departments.

He disclosed this in Abuja at the 41st annual conference of Forestry Association of Nigeria (FAN), with the theme, “Sustainable Development Goals Through Appropriate Forest Management Strategies”.

Ibrahim pointed out that the association had over the years emphasised the need for strategic alliance among all forestry stakeholders especially FAN, all levels of government and the private sector, lamenting that than 20 percent of state governments have established desired working relationship with the association.

He hinted that the association introduced a concept called FAN Afforestation Campaign (FANAC) programme in demonstration of its commitment to a sustainable environment.

On his part, the Emir of Nasarawa state, Alhaji Ibrahim Usman Jibril disclosed that there are over 2,800 active erosion sites in the South-East, even as he kicked against the absence of electronic-based data bank on pollution control and waste management issues irrespective of mounted efforts.

Jibril further pointed out the absence of policy to tackle refuse dump and construction of illegal structures blocking waterways across the country, adding that population growth, inappropriate technology, consumption choices and poverty, which he described as drivers of environmental degradation still ravaged the country.

He stated that it’s imperative for government to collaborate with FAN and other relevant stakeholders to institutionalise and strengthen capacities for sustainable environmental governance in order to contribute to economic development, security and poverty reduction in the country.

The Emir called on state governments to priortise environmental issues, noting that sound forest management is key to achieving SDG’s.