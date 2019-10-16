Medicaid Foundation Gets $25,000 To Reduce Breast Cancer Burden

Medicaid Cancer Foundation is one of the eleven cancer organisations across the world selected for a global grants programme to reduce the breast cancer burden.

This was disclosed by the founder of Medicaid Cancer Foundation and wife of Kebi State governor, Dr Zainab Atiku-Bagudu, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja.

According to the statement, Medicaid Cancer Foundation will receive up to US$25,000 inseed – funding as part of the SPARC MBC Challenge programme, an initiative of the Union for International Control supported by Pfizer Oncology.

Medicaid Cancer Foundation said that it and 10 other organisations from around the world have been selected to receive grant funding as part of an international programme to help reduce the breast cancer burden through the Seeding Progress and Resources for the Cancer Community: Metastatic Breast Cancer Challenge (SPARC MBC Challenge).

Medicaid Cancer Foundation will receive seed funding alongside training, mentoring and the opportunity to attend key international cancer events to exchange best practices with other organisations from around the world.

“We are deeply honoured to be one of the eleven cancer organisations across the world selected in 2019 to benefit from this programme and join the international SPARC network of more than 50 organisations.

This is truly a great opportunity for us to increase our impact in ensuring that MBC patients in Nigeria get the attention they deserve.

The UICC SPARC grant will help ‘One Call Away’ link women diagnosed with Metastatic Breast Cancer to treatment solutions appropriate for their unique circumstances and address the psychological specificity of MBC, prioritizing the quality of life”, Medicaid Cancer Foundation noted.

Launched in 2015 by the Union for International Control (UICC) in partnership with Pfizer Oncology, the SPARC MBC Challenge is a global grants initiative which supports projects worldwide aimed at addressing metastatic breast cancer (MBC) patients’ specific needs to ultimately, reduce the number of women diagnosed at an advanced stage of breast cancer locally.

“At UICC, we are very proud to have supported the work of more than 50 organisations from five continents so they can improve the life of people living with MBC in their communities. Particularly in low – and middle – income countries, breast cancer presents too often at a late stage whilst we know that early detection is instrumental to ensure the best possible outcomes.

Through this new round of the SPARC MBC Challenge programme, more people will be aware of the disease, encouraged to seek help earlier, and hopefully feel more supported than ever”, the President of UICC, HRH Princess Dina Mired of Jordan was quoted to have said.

In Nigeria, 11, 564 people died from breast cancer in 2018. The main challenges for MBC patients in the country are limited access to quality cancer healthcare services, lack of financial support and weak support structures.

Medicaid Cancer Foundation said that it would use its SPARC MBC Challenge award to help women diagnosed with MBC remain in control of their lives, ensuring they have access to all the information they need to make informed choices about their health and facilitate their engagement with a strong support network.