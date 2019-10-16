PDP Calls For Investigation Of Alleged Arms Build Up In Kogi

Ahead of the November 16 governorship polls in Kogi State, the gubernatorial candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Engr Musa Wada, has thrown challenge to the Department of State Security Service (DSS) and other security agents to investigate the allegation by the police that there are camps for training private army that would serve as thugs during the election.

“In a civilised clime, if there is suspicion of arms built up in undesignated and unofficial area, it is usually thoroughly investigated and culprits are brought to book,” he said.

The representative of Inspector General of Police ( IGP) Mohammed Adamu, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Abdulkarim, had alleged at the stakeholders’ meeting on Thursday in Lokoja, ahead of the November 16 election, that there are training camps for training of private army for the election.

Wada who reiterated that “no blood of any body’s child, is worth my ambition,” averred that such allegation requires urgent investigation, stressing that nobody is above the law.

He submitted that election “is about electing a government of the people, by the people and for the people,” pointing out that it is not about war as being depicted in some quarters.

He, however, argued that it would be more conventional to allow the police to man the election rather than deploying soldiers, who according to him, are for more serious security challenges that threaten the territorial integrity of the country.

Engr Wada also urged INEC and security agents to ensure restriction of movements.

He pointed out that “past experience in Kogi State showed that some politicians arrogated to themselves the right of moving around during election, especially in isolated places, harassing and scaring people from voting for candidates of their choice.”