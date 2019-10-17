Abuja-Based Health Service Provider, Organizes 2 Days Conference 

As part of efforts to strengthen children’s health care in Nigeria, Abuja-based health service provider, during the week organised a health awareness seminar to tackle children’s health challenges.

The event, which took place yesterday, had many health professionals in attendance, whilst addressing mothers and fathers on how to care for their kids as well as several practical sections aimed at correcting children respiratory difficulties.

Dr. Mrs Remi Ijeko, stated this yesterday LEADERSHIP, said the aim of the yearly event was to serve as an eye opener to all as children in Nigeria are faced with many health challenges leading to the high rate of child mortality.

“It is very interesting an eye opener for all who are involved in caring for Nigerian children on a daily basis.

“It is a yearly event and the aim is to minimize child only death.”

Another key note speaker a consultant cardiologist Dr. Iseku who spoke on the event as well as the various activities of the hospital said, the ‘aim is to strengthen the health care we have to join forces and fight the disease that causes early child death.

‘We do blood transfusion, we transport incubation, neonational intension, we celebrate kids day with them and mechanical ventilation.’

Limi children hospital was found in 1982 in Zaria Kaduna. It holds a yearly event named ‘Abuja Paediatric Symposium’ aimed at reducing child mortality where it brings professionals all over the country to brainstorm as they discuss very challenges facing the health sector.

