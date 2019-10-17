NEWS
Agro Rangers Deployed To Halt Fresh Farmers/ Herders Clashes In Jigawa
The Jigawa Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it has deployed agro rangers to Marma Ward in Kirikasamma local government area to tackle renewed clashes between farmers and herdsmen.
The command’s spokesman, Adamu Shehu, stated this in Hadejia, yesterday.
He said the rangers had launched a hunt for suspected herdsmen who shot and injured two farmers, Saleh Isyaku and Ibrahim Alhassan, with bows and arrows. Shehu, who said no arrest had so far been made, assured that the rangers would prevent escalation of the crises and bring perpetrators to book soon.
In an interview, the All Farmers Association chairman in the area, Alhaji Yanbiyu Mattara, alleged that herdsmen had earlier invaded their farms at Gubusun, Zagari and Likori areas.
“Between Octobers 12 and 13, herdsmen in their droves had attacked and destroyed over 2,000 hectares of our maize and rice farms in Gubusun, Zagari and Likori villages.
“When Saleh and Ibrahim resisted the intrusion on their farms in Gubusun, the herdsmen shot them with bows and arrows and fled.
“As we speak, doctors are presently battling to save their lives at General Hospital, Hadejia, while Hassan Ibrahim, the third victim, had been discharged earlier,” he said.
When contacted, the chairman, Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) in the area, Alhaji Wada Maijama’a, said he was not aware of the incident.
“Look, I don’t know what you are talking about; neither my members nor farmers informed me about any clash,” he said.
