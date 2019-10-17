Expedite Action On Kalu’s Trial, Group Urges EFCC

Network for the advancement of good governance has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for accelerated trial of former Abia State governor Orji Uzor Kalu on the alleged N7.6billion criminal charges levelled against him by the commission.

The group which took their protest to the office of the EFCC in Abuja, lamented also that the former governor despite the alleged N7.6billion fraud case against him still parade himself as a good disciple of President Muhammadu Buhari and an acclaimed APC leader for south East .

Leader of the group, Comrade Agu Chijioke noted with dismay the desperate attempts by the former governor to frustrate his trial, deploying his notorious antics, and his alleged questionable resources to delay judicial proceedings.

He said “we demand fresh remark or clarification from EFCC and other relevant authorities on the present status of the former governor of Abia state and his alleged N7.6billion fraud trial.

“The said former governor was alleged to have boasted that his trial was a mere smokescreen as he will soon be given clean bill of health. EFCC should react to this quickly,”

“Every lover of democracy believe that speedy trial or ruling on this celebrated case of N7.6billion will not only serve as a deterrent to others who may want to loot their states ,but will serve as a major boost to president Buhari anti corruption fight.

“We encourage the judiciary to rise up to this occasion, we want other Abia leaders to speak up on this rape on the state economy by the former governor. We demand for justice not only judgment,” he added.

Recall that the former governor is standing trial alongside his former Commissioner for Finance, Ude Udeogo, and a company, Slok Nigeria Limited, on an amended 39-count charge of money laundering to the tune of N7.6 billion.

