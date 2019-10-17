JMG – Indo Asian Celebrates 5 Years Of Partnership

Indo Asian, a 60 year old global brand has been celebrating its five year unbroken partnership with its business associates in the Nigerian power sector, JMG Group as well as their channel partners.

The company has been associated with Nigerian power landscape since 2008 with supply of low voltage distribution electrical equipment including multimillion dollar World Bank funded PHCN-NEDP and NIPP projects.

The celebration with the theme, ‘Together We Grow’, was held in Lagos and saw key dealers of the group in attendance.

The company said it adopted the theme “Together We Grow” because it speaks about the Unity, harmony and growth which the company has enjoyed through her years of existence in Nigeria.

“The theme celebrates the dealers who have believed and trusted us and our products all these years,” company said in a statement.

The event also saw the unveiling of a new product which brings the best of Safety, high performance and Great energy efficiency as per needs of the times. The product, made in India, is said to be cost effective following group global standards for manufacturing. The statement said the product was designed in France to ensure safety and robust performance that brings the very best in value to the consumer.

“Core ethos for product offerings being; Value for money, affordable products for masses to enjoy the fruits of power with joy is the Mission that drives every product delivery for us as a company,” the company said. “This mission strongly driven and supported by both managements (JMG-Indo Asian) birth the unveiled product which includes exciting new range of Ceiling Fans ‘Royal Shape of Breeze’, Mr Ajay Wali, Vice President – International Marketing – Indo Asian said on this occasion “We at Indo Asian are committed to ensure safe and affordable products are available to people of Nigeria for growing together to make a safer and happy world.”

