Nnamani To Chair GCUOBA Alumni Dinner
Former president of the Senate, Ken Nnamani, is expected to chair the 8th Annual National Dinner of Government College Ughelli Old Boys’ Association (GCUOBA).
A statement signed by chairman, National Organising Committee of the association, Mr Alfred Okoigun said the dinner is a forum for old boys, stakeholders in the education sector and spirited organisations to appraise the progress that we have made in our efforts to restore the old glory of our Alma Mater.
According to the statement, the keynote address, titled, “Exams Malpractice: Curtailing the Epidemic in the National Interest,” will to be delivered by Prof Joy Ogwu, Nigeria’s former foreign affairs minister and permanent representative to the United Nations.
Other dignitaries expected at the event in Abuja include: Delta state governor Ifeanyi Okowa; deputy Senate President, Sen Ovie Omo-Agege; minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu; and minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Alhaji Muhammed Bello.
Government College Ughelli was founded in 1945 and has produced distinguished alumni that include Nigeria’s former Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amb B.A Clark, Prof J.P Clark, Prof Olu Akinyanju, Chief G.T.S. and Adokpaye, Amb Edward Martins.
Other well-known Nigerians who passed through the school are: Mr Sam Amuka (Publisher of Vanguard Newspapers), Engr Guy Otobo, Dr A. A. Obiora, Dr Titus Okereke, Engr Godwin Omene, Prof Itse Sagay, Prof Oyewale Tomori, Prof. Omagbemi Omatete and Chief Joseph Akpieyi.
