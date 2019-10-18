Governor Obaseki, Pinnick, Others Pay Last Respect To Oyuki Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has paid last respects to his uncle and one-time Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) late Chief Oyuki Obaseki.

The governor, who led members of the State Executive council alongside other dignitaries to late Chief Oyuki Obaseki’s funeral service at the United Baptist Church, Benin City, extolled the exemplary lifestyle the deceased lived, describing him as a uniting force that bound the family together.

Among dignitaries at the service are President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick and Vice President of the Federation, Seyi Akinwummi.

The governor said, “A limb has fallen from the family tree. He represented so much and impacted the state and the nation positively.”

He thanked guests who commiserated with the Obaseki family during their moment of grief.

Earlier at the Service of Songs held in honour of deceased, Governor Obaseki described the late Ohe No K’ ob’ Osare of Benin Kingdom as a man who lived a good life.

“We have lost a gem. He was an amazing uncle. We are sad that we lost him, but his memory will linger on with us. His achievements are things we are proud of and they will always be there for us as a reference,” he said

In a sermon entitled ‘Put your life in order,’ Rev. Osama Usuanlele, the Prelate and Spiritual Head of United Baptist Church, said there is no particular age to die while urging believers to do good at all times.

“People will be remembered for what they did while on earth. Do what adds value to your life and to others.”

The Prelate commended the developmental strides of Governor Obaseki, his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu and Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq. for restoring sanity and orderliness to the state.

He urged members of the State House of Assembly who were yet to be sworn in to present themselves for swearing-in and join the state governor in developing the state.

Late Chief Jackson Oyuki Obaseki was a lover of football and former National Chairman of Nigerian Football League and Vice President of Nigeria Football Federation. He became a registered member of Arsenal FC in 1971 and at various times served as Chairman of Bendel Football Club.

