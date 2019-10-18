Italian Mayor, Edo Delegates Meet, Seek Closer Tie Against Human Trafficking

The Mayor of Palermo, Leoluca Orlando has stressed the need among European Union Countries to remove bureaucratic bottle necks that impedes and deny trafficked migrants the rights to stay and citizenship.

Orlando said the City of Palermo is opened to hardworking and honest Edo migrants that would contribute to the social economic development of the City through taxes and noted that the dignity and respect of human rights is essential for all.

He however condemned the activities of criminal gang groups especially among trafficked asylum seekers engaged in prostitution cartel in Italy.

The Mayor spoke at the ongoing 13th European Anti- human trafficking day at the Cinema Edison Faculty of Law , Palermo, organized by CISS and network of NGO’s for Nigerian delegation led by the former Senior Special Assistant on anti-Human trafficking, Comrade Solomon Okoduwa, to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state.

According to Orlando: ” The archaic reference to jus ius sanguinis has to be abandoned; recognition of a fast acquisition of the rights to Citizenship due to the so-called naturalization process and transparency, promptness and legality has to be promoted in recognising citizenship through marriage”.

“The red tape that hinders the recognition of Italian citizenship has to be reduced without leaving it to the discretion or the sensitivity of local administrations. Time and cumbersome procedure should be shortened by avoiding constant reference from one office to another”.

“Today, we are not here just to tell the story of trafficked Nigerians but that of humanity because we belong to the same community and planet. If someone die, it is a member of the same community that die irrespective of Creed or color. The rights of everyone must be respected”. He added.

On his part, leader of the Nigeria delegation and former Senior Special Assistant to Governor Obaseki, Comrade Solomon Okoduwa, thanked the mayor for joining the anti-human crusade and speaking for Nigerians in Palermo.

He expressed the commitment of Godwin Obaseki’s sustaining and waging war against human trafficking and noted that a multi-approach is required in finding solution to the menace.

He solicited the support of European government in providing opportunities that will keep those prone to be trafficked in their Countries especially Edo state in the area of training, capacity building and empowerment.

Secretary General, Nigeria Association in Sicily, Pastor Mike Ifeoluwa Oputten and an activist said the way Edo girl are maltreated by their sponsor informed his decision to collaborate with CISS and the Italian authority in campaign against human trafficking.

