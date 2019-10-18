Jos Polo Field Bubbles As Gov Lalong, Glo Storm Trade Fair

The Jos Polo Club in Plateau State was a beehive of activities as Globacom participated in the 2019 Jos International Trade Fair.

Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong was accompanied by his wife, Mrs Regina Lalong and his deputy, Prof Sonni Tyoden, to officially open the 2019 Jos International Trade Fair holding at the Jos Polo field on Joseph Gomwalk Road and visited the Glo stand at the fair where he lauded the brand.

Mr Lalong poured encomiums on Globacom for the role the network is playing in strengthening the economic viability of Plateau State. The governor noted that, as an indigenous company, Globacom has proven to be a force to be reckoned with in the socio-economic life of Plateau State and Nigeria at large.

“Glo products are strong, the network is smooth and the business proposition is effective,” he enthused.

He expressed delight with the way Globacom had bonded with the indigenous people of Nigeria with its affordable and quality services, products and promotions while particularly commending the ongoing Recharge and Win Big Promo, also known as My Own Don Beta, which is designed to empower hundreds of Nigerians with entrepreneurial tools.

The governor opined that the promo would benefit the people of Plateau State and Nigerians in general thereby boosting the economy of the nation. According to him, the wide range of prizes available in the promo showed that Globacom was intent on raising self-sufficient families across the country.

Zonal business coordinator, North East Zone of Globacom, Mr Muyiwa Ogundimu, while welcoming the governor to the company’s well branded stand disclosed that Globacom had chosen to give winners of the promo tangible entrepreneurial tools to establish viable businesses rather than dole out cash prizes to them, adding that, “This will have direct impact on their life situations.”

