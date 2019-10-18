Korean Embassy Donates Mini-buses To NCS

Korean Embassy, Nigeria, has donated two mini-buses to the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), to boost the latter’s combat against illegal imports a.

Speaking at the hand-over ceremony at the Customs office in Abuja, Ambassador of South Korea to Nigeria, Mr. Lee In Tae, commended the diligence of the NCS noting that the donation was Korea’s means of supporting its fight against illegal importation.

Ambassador Tae also noted the occasion demonstrates the cordial relations between the Embassy and the Customs Service, and “will enable more proactive support of the administration in promoting Korean businesses in Nigeria.”

Receiving the mini-buses which are products of Korea’s high brand automotive company Hyundai, the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Services, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd) assured the officials that the vehicles will be diligently deployed to its purpose.

“These vehicles will be used judiciously for the purpose which they were given. We will maintain them well, and will continue to leverage on your kindness and assure you that Nigerian Customs Service will continue to serve Nigerians,” said Ali.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

