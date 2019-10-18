Why We Set Up Area Command Center In Kebbi – NCS Explains

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says the setting up of Customs Kebbi area command was necessary in view of the advantage of the state having 8 border stations which are strategic in revenue generation for Nigeria.

The Deputy Comptroller General in charge of Finance, Administration and Technical Services, Abubakar Aminu Dangaladima made this known to newsmen at Government House, Birnin Kebbi shortly after meeting Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

He said prior to now, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states were all under one area command in Sokoto.

However having considered Kebbi State to with 8 approved border stations, the top hierarchy of Customs decided to open an area command here.

“Now having considered Kebbi to have 7 to 8 border stations, we feel it is only right to have one in here, there is no need joining it with Sokoto and Zamfara”, he said.

He emphasized that Kebbi State has the viability to stand on its own “We feel it is only right and justifiable to own area command in the State “, he maintained.

On the current operation of sealing car stands by the Customs, he said Kebbi State was not the only state affected by the operation.

The operation he explained was a general one throughout the country to ensure compliance of government directives for all car dealers to duly register or have valid custom duties for their vehicles.

According to him the window was steal open for those whose vehicles were confiscated by the customs to pay the necessary fines and get back their vehicles.

Dangaladima further opined that the operation was to ensure that the country’s revenue properly harnessed for economic development of Nigeria.

He also condoled Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu on behalf of Comptroller General of Customs on the death of his uncle, Alhaji Abdullahi Mai-Gandu Fada who passed away on Thursday at the age of 95 years as a result of brief illness.

