Border Closure: Taming Smuggling, The Hydra Headed Monster Affecting Agricultural Revolution

Shutting down the Nigerian land borders by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has attracted widespread criticism and commendation for the federal government. YUSUF BABALOLA examined what led to the decision, the impact on the economy and Nigeria port system.

On Monday, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) announced the complete closure of the land borders to import and exports until further notice. Announcing the shutdown, the Customs CG, Col. Hammed Ali (rtd) said Nigeria closed its land borders to all movement of goods and has no timeline for reopening them, as part of an effort to curb smuggling.

“All goods for now are banned from being exported or imported through our land borders and that is to ensure we have total control over what comes in,” Hameed Ali, said in Abuja.

“We are strategising on how best the goods can be handled when we eventually get to the point where this operation will relax for the influx of goods,” he said. He did not give a timeline for any relaxation of the controls.

Nigeria had sealed parts of its western border with Benin more than 30 days ago, followed by partial closures of its northern border to Niger before announcing the total shutdown on Monday.

The federal government had announced the partial closure of land borders in the North- West, North Central, South West and South-South as part of measures put in place by the government to secure Nigeria’s land and maritime borders from smuggling and other nefarious activities.

The Customs Service happened to be the lead Agency in the conduct of a joint border security exercise, code-named “EX-SWIFT RESPONSE” being coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

Apart from the NCS, the other agencies in the joint task include the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other security and intelligence agencies.

An end to the border shutdown is still not in sight as Ali, said the borders would remain shut until neighbours helped Nigeria to curb the widespread problem of smuggling.

Nigeria Seeks Self-Sufficiency In Rice, Poultry

Since taking office in 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari has introduced policies aimed at boosting local agricultural production and reducing its dependence on crude oil, which provides some 90% of its foreign exchange.

Part of these plans include making Nigeria self-sufficient in rice and other agricultural products, such as palm oil, poultry among others.

The local production of rice — Nigeria’s most popular food staple — increased between 2013 and 2017 to 8.9-million tonnes. But this still isn’t enough to meet the demand of the country’s 200-million people.

Though, the shortfall, coupled with import controls, have kept the price of rice high and led to rampant smuggling of rice — mostly originating in Thailand and India — over the border into Nigeria and this has necessitated government action in shutting the land borders.

Source has informed LEADERSHIP that the government is worried that neighbouring countries have allowed their areas to become access points into Nigeria for illegal migration by some suspected criminal elements and shipment of banned or prohibited items that undermine national security and economy.

He said insecurity in some parts of the country has affected agricultural activities and is threatening Nigeria food production as some farmers have fled their fields due to incessant attacks by suspected foreign bandits and unabated smuggling of rice, poultry through the various land borders.

Border Was Shut To Stop Massive Smuggling – PMB

President Muhammadu Buhari i September said the partial closure of Nigeria’s border with Benin Republic was aimed at stopping “massive smuggling activities”.

He cited rice as one of the commodities being smuggled on a massive scale into the country through Republic of Benin.

According to the statement, Buhari told his Beninois counterpart, Patrice Talon that smuggling was a setback for the agricultural policies of his administration, especially self-sufficiency in food production.

“Now that our people in rural areas are going back to their farms,the country has saved huge sums of money, which would otherwise have been expended on importing rice using our scarce foreign reserves, we cannot allow smuggling of the product at such alarming proportions to continue,” Buhari was quoted as telling Talon.

The statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, added, “President Buhari said the limited closure of the country’s western border was to allow the security forces develop a strategy on how to stem the dangerous trend and its wider ramifications.

“Responding to the concerns raised by President Talon on the magnitude of suffering caused by the closure, President Buhari said he had taken note and would reconsider reopening in the not too distant future.

“He, however, disclosed that a meeting with Benin and Niger Republic presidents would soon be called to determine strict and comprehensive measures to curtail the level of smuggling across their borders.”

Republic Of Benin Groans Under Border Closure

Traders of Benin, Nigeria’s neighbour to the west, say the impact has been devastating on their economy, according to report from, africanquarters.com

“This is a distressing sight,” Agriculture Minister Gaston Dossouhoui said this month, visiting markets in the town of Grand Popo, one of the main agricultural communities of southern Benin.

“It’s very difficult for our producers. It’s a disaster.”

“Financially speaking, Benin’s small producers are under water — they’ve already had to run up millions (of CFA francs) in debt,” said Adjeoda Amoussou, head of Benin’s Chamber of Agriculture.

The move immediately caused a shockwave and because huge quantities of frozen chickens, rice, fabric and cars which arrive at the port of Cotonou, Benin’s economic capital, where they are taxed locally before being routed — often illegally — to Nigeria has reduced.

Also, Benin which has few functioning petrol stations, and its fuel is far more expensive than in Nigeria, where it is subsidised by the state. A common sight is smuggled Nigerian petrol, sold by the side of the road in jerrycans.

Beyond contraband, though, trade with Nigeria is crucial for Benin and Niger.

In Benin, business people in some parts of the economy are panicking, “Buhari and his country want to put an end to us,” said Barthelemy Agon, a pineapple producer. He like many others have been hard-hit by fruits and vegetables no longer being exported to their big neighbour.

As for taxi and truck drivers, it’s barely worth the effort to hit the road since a litre of imported contraband fuel has risen by about one euro ($1.10) since the frontier was closed.

“We are suffering seriously from this situation — without petrol we can’t do anything,” said Aristide Samson Assogba, a motorcycle taxi driver.

Sebastien Deguenonvo in Cotonou’s Casse-Auto district said sales of his low-quality diesel had slumped from at least 30 26-litre (six-gallon) cans per day to just 10.

“I beg the Nigerian president to have pity on us,” he said.

But if his stoney reputation is anything to go by, Buhari — an ex-general whose first spell as Nigeria’s leader, in the 1980s, came after a coup — is unlikely to be merciful.

“President Buhari should be a little bit afraid of God,” said Henry Assogba from the National Association of Petrol Sellers. “The big one cannot live without the little one.”

Price of Rice, Frozen Poultry Skyrocket

However, prices of staple foods such as rice, frozen foods and others continue to witness an increase of up to 65 per cent.

Some of the prices of the food items that come from the land borders, especially the Republic of Benin, have increased astronomically,

It was gathered that Nigerians are feeling the pangs of the border closure as the price of a bag of rice that was sold around N12,000 before now sells around N20,000 to N22,000.

Also, a carton of frozen food (Orobo Chicken) that sold before at the rate of N7,000 to N7,500 now sells for N12,000 to N13,000.

To Nigerians, these foods are essential to their survival because they are consumed in large quantities which necessitated their large importation.

A rice retailer, Mama Ibrahim at Ketu Market in Lagos, lamented the absence of the locally-produced rice which was the reason borders were shut, adding that they were not available.

She said: “The local rice is nowhere to be found because they cannot go round. Nigerians eat rice a lot; it is the most consumed food item in the country after bread.

“The federal government should have ensured self-sufficiency in rice before closing the borders. If the local rice is available, there won’t be any increase in the price in the market.

Nigeria Ports Ready For Increased Cargo Throughput

With the total closure of Nigerian land borders, importers who are used to importing Nigeria bound cargoes through the Cotonou port would now route their cargoes through Nigerian seaports.

However, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has expressed readiness for the terminals in the seaports to receive cargoes at the ports.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, the general manager Corporate and Strategic Communications, NPA, Engr. Adam Jatto said the Nigerian seaports have the capacity to handle increase cargoes at tbe seaports.

He said, “Nigerian ports have the capacity to cope with the volume of cargoes that will likely come into the country. Before, we have a congestion and we were able to clear its with that I believe we can exceed what we plan for and we should be able to cope.

“What the management has done is to engage the stakeholders for them to know what’s in the offing and the increase in cargoes so, every hand is on deck and knowing fully well that the issue of operations is done by terminal operators so they are aware of the policy and they are prepared for how they can approach the increase cargo throughput, that’s where we are.”

Speaking further, Jato stated that terminal operators also have the required equipment to meet the increased cargo throughput.

“They (terminal operators) have the required equipment to withstand the increase because the monitoring and regulatory division is equally monitoring the equipment they have to ensure they can meet current realities.

Vehicles Import Increase At Seaports

In January 2017, the federal government banned importation of vehicles months after such restriction was placed on foreign rice through the land borders.

The prohibition order which covers all new and used vehicles indicated that the ban was sequel to a presidential directive restricting all vehicle imports to the seaports with effect from January 1, 2017.

The restriction on importation of vehicles follows that of rice, whose imports through the land borders had been banned since April 2016.

However, with the government shutting down the land borders on Monday, it will be difficult to smuggled vehicles and foreign parboiled rice through the land borders.

However, Grimaldi Shipping, operators of the biggest Roll On-Roll off vehicle terminal; Ports and Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML) in Apapa Lagos hss started recording a steady increase in volume of vehicles coming into the terminal.

Terminal Manager of PTML Terminal, Mr Tunde Keshinro in a chat with journalists however disclosed that average vehicles and accidented vehicles accounts for a large number of the import, while exotic and new vehicles only come in trickles.

PTML as a RoRo terminal also handles other containerized imports, but vehicle importation takes a dominant role in the container volume.

Other cargoes that is imported through the terminal includes; raw materials, finished goods, chemicals and others.

“The volume of cargoes coming to PTML Terminal has been on the increase, even before the closure of the borders. Don’t forget that the border closure is now against all imports, whereas in 2017, the customs had closed down the borders against vehicles and this increased the number of vehicles being shipped to Lagos through PTML Terminal”

“This year has been very spectacular I must confess, since the beginning of the year, we are doing 18,000 units of vehicles per month, it has been in that increase mode. There are fluctuations in between the months”

“In August, September, there were also increases in line with the pattern that has been established since the beginning of the year. If you check the customs revenue profile, you can also see that they have been having increase in their revenue”

“There are times we go as high as 35% increase over the preceding month, there are times we record 25% increase, it keeps fluctuating but the imports are far higher than the corresponding months of last year” he said

Inflation Rises

More blows have continued to hit the Nigerian economy following the August 21st unilateral closure of land borders.

The latest minus for the economy is coming from the Consumer price index (CPI) or inflation rise in the month of September

Food inflation rose by 13.51% y/y in the review period, a faster increase relative to 13.17% y/y recorded in August. Notably, the highest increases were recorded in Bread and cereals, Oils and fats, Meat, Potatoes, yam, and other tubers, Fish and Vegetables. On a month-on-month basis, food inflation increased by 1.30%, relative to the 1.22% recorded in the previous month. Currently, due to border closure, a bag of rice now costs between N22,000 and N25,000 in Lagos and Abuja even as other food items have joined rice in jumping up in prices..

Figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that inflationary pressure resurfaced in September, as the headline inflation widened by 22bps to 11.24% y/y from 11.02% y/y in August.

The reading is 24bps higher than Bloomberg’s median consensus estimate of 11.0%. On a month-on-month basis, the headline index rose at a faster pace of 1.04% (August: 0.99%).

Besides, core inflation widened by 8.94% y/y (vs 8.68 in August), the highest since May 2019. Pressures were most significant in prices of Cleaning, Repair and hire of clothing, Repair of household appliance, Hospital services, Major household appliances, Glassware, tableware, and household utensils, Spirits, Clothing materials, other articles of clothing accessories, Garment and Repair and hire of footwear. Similarly, on a month-on-month basis, the core index increased by 0.89%, relative to the 0.67% recorded in the previous month.

Stakeholders React

Since, the shutdown of the land borders, stakeholders in the maritime sector have expressed mixed reactions.

Speaking to newsmen, the founder, National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Dr. Boniface Aniebonam who lauded the federal government said that the action will continue until the neighbouring countries understand the economic problems facing Nigeria.

Aniebonam observed that neighbouring countries should appreciate the fact that they were Nigeria’s neighbours and should be borthers’ keepers.

“Our economy is running down and it cannot continue. So, if the neighbours see reason for the cry of Nigerian government, then the border will be opened because it is a matter that can easily be solved’, he said.

He disclosed that the government of Nigeria had provided opportunity for neighbouring countries like Benin Republic to escort goods on transit to Nigerian side and hand them over to the Nigeria Customs but regretted that that was not being done adding “I have not seen any section of the customs law that says that containerized goods cannot come through the border.”

“So, when a cargo is on transit, the final destination is Nigeria. So, if the cargo lands in Benin Republic, the same consignment, containerized will go with the seal to Nigerian border and then Nigeria will break the seal because the cargo is coming to Nigeria. And this is what the government is talking about”, he added.

On the impact of the closure of the borders on the Nigerian economy, Aniebonam said, “More cargoes are coming into our ports. As a matter of fact, some of these goods are being re-routed back to our ports through the normal process but that is not to say that we should not be part of the protocol. I have just told you that there is need for engagement and also respecting memorandum of understanding and if they don’t ensure that, the border should remain closed. A lot of Nigerians have no job here, so, government has the responsibility to provide for its citizens.”

But Lucky Amiwero, National President, National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents (NCMDLCA), said that by the provisions of Section 15 of the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA), the customs boss does not have the power to issue a declaration on the restriction of the border.

“They are supposed to have engaged in mutual administrative assistance. Many countries are into that, and Nigeria is a signatory to that agreement. This would enable them to curtail the problems administratively…issues like smuggling, cross border crime and other customs matters.

“Nigeria, as a big brother, is supposed to have interfaced with other countries – with Benin Republic, Niger and others because they are all signatories. They are expected to go into negotiation. But if there is any disagreement in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), then the border could be closed. But rushing to close the border this way is dangerous to the economy,” he said.

Amiwero noted further that the restriction contradicts the continental trade protocols signed by Nigeria. According to him, “In the ECOWAS protocol is the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, among others, which are being jeopardised as the case is.”

Also, Increase Uche, President, NAGAFF, described the policy as ill-timed and of great danger to Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

He said while Buhari’s security advisers might have genuine concerns, the “unfortunate” decision is coming at a time Nigeria had just signed the AfCTA agreement. According to him, the measure would make investors view the nation as “unserious” and as a place where a stable environment is not guaranteed.

“As we speak, there was a global body that was planning an international conference in Nigeria, trying to drag multinational companies to the conference. But they have changed the venue to Ghana. That is one of the disadvantages, when you take such actions suddenly. You will impede programmes that are aimed at boosting the economy.”

He warned that the action would endanger all trade agreements and contracts sealed by many parties on trans-border business transactions. Traders and transporters will also suffer, he said. According to him, the disadvantages far outweigh any advantages. Government should therefore retrace its steps.

“The critical area we need to be careful with is not to drive out investors. If there is no creditability in what we are doing, it will affect the FDIs that are coming into the country. The action will also affect trade at Yuletide. Government should go back to the drawing book and initiate policies that would benefit Nigerians and the economy, rather than this fire brigade approach,” he said.

