FG Working Hard To Relocate IDPs – Fed. Comm. Refugee

The Federal High Commissioner, National Refugee, Migrants and IDP’s, Sen Basheer G. Muhammed has assured that the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari is working hard to relocate Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to a more comfortable place of abode.

This reassurance is coming against the backdrop of growing concerns from persons living in various IDP camps across the country, of their desire to be properly settled in places where they can led responsible lives.

Speaking to journalists when he paid a visit to the Durumi IDP Camp in Abuja which coincided with his 53rd birthday, Sen. Muhammad assured that the IDPs will be out soon.

“Government is trying very hard and soon, they will be out of here.

“My family and friends thought we should come here and be with our people and I thank the almighty Allah for His blessings.” he said.

Speaking earlier, the Public Relations Officer of the camp, Umar Gola while thanking the commission for its kind gestures, tasked the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammed Bello to reconsider the ban on Motorcycle operators as it has negative impact on the operators who are mostly in the camp.

“We have over 600 young men who are doing motorcycle business in the town. But with the ban, i thing we are creating more insurgency for our people because we will not have work for them.

“We are pleading with the honourable Minister of the FCT to have a re-think about this policy and help especially our young men who are in this business to get livelihood for their families.” Gola pleaded.

