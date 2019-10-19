When Senior Citizens Took The Centre Stage

EMAMEH GABRIEL writes that despite the absence of functional policies that take care of older persons in Nigeria, there are individuals and organisations that still place them on their own social safety nets.

October 1 has been set aside by the United Nation (UN) as International Day of Older Persons, to recognise the contributions of older persons and to examine issues that affect their lives; a date, which of course, coincides with Nigeria’s Independence Day. This year theme was tagged: “The Journey to Age Equality”.

The UN, haven realised the growing number of aged persons across the world, over a decade ago, adopted the idea to set aside a date to celebrate older person. But beyond this, is the need for a good welfare package for this human population.

A recent UN report has it that by ‘2050’, 2 billion people – over 20 per cent of the world’s population – will be 60 or older. This increase in the number of older people will be the greatest and the most rapid in the developing world, with Asian and Africa facing the largest proportionate growth. With this in mind, enhanced attention to the particular needs and challenges faced by many older people is therefore required.

Unfortunately, like other countries that provide for their aged ones, Nigeria has no functional national policy on the care and welfare of older persons. In clear terms, this set of people is not provided for within the social safety nets. Some have blamed it on changing demographics in the country, in addition to the breakdown of the family structure and absence of a social security system. All these present unique challenges to the elderly in the country.

This is one of the challenges facing Nigeria in the face of rapid demographic change, because policies that respond to the current social matters and complex needs of an increasingly ageing population in the country are not been prioritised.

It is due to these lacuna that some non-governmental organisations and foundations like Amazing Grace Foundation, Abuja, in collaboration with Federation of International Female Lawyers (FIDA), Golden Hearts International Foundation, and a host of others, have taken it upon themselves not only to celebrate older persons in Nigeria, but also to provide for them on every 1st October.

The selfless service, which includes free medical service, is to help government achieve the 2030 Agenda of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by empowering older persons in all dimensions of development, including promoting their active participation in social, economic and political life, to ensure their inclusiveness and reduce inequalities.

This year at the Old People’s Home, the Amazing Grace Foundation on October 1, played host to older people in Abuja, where they were celebrated and catered for.

Apart from the provision of food items and other items distributed to old Persons at the event, free medical services was given to them.

Speaking with pressmen at the sideline of the event, the founder and President of Amazing Grace Foundation, Dr Mrs Ifeanyinwa Obegolu (Esq) said she has been doing this since 2004 when the foundation was founded and that there are other bodies springing up along with it.

“We have been creating awareness, giving medical treatment, welfare ministration, and supports to the elderly.

“Nothing will be different. We have been doing it all these years and it falls on every 1st October when we gather elderly people and pray for the nation, and at the same time celebrate the international day for the elderly.”

She said: “The move to help elderly people in our country was necessitated by cases of old people dying in the streets in 2004. Some of them were under the bridges, most of them did not receive their pension and while struggling to collect their pensions, they die.”

“When we saw it, the Lord directed that we should focus more on the elderly and that is why we started collecting them from the street, given them accommodation, food, medical treatment and most of them recover, went home and reunite with their families.

Mrs Obegolu, who called on government to connect with the aged in the society, said she is optimistic that the government is considering the need to address the equality gap between the old and young in the society.

“Everything in this country is not working in the interest of the elderly, even the roads we walk on. For instance, in some other countries, there are pathways for the elderly. But here in Nigeria, the aged struggle to enter public buses with the younger people, and in the process, get pushed away and could even get hurt. Nothing has been put in place for them. There is no foundation for the elderly. There is no medical welfare in this country, no social welfare, no laws protecting the elderly.

“We have sent this to national assembly. In fact in 2006, Under Senate President David Mark they were able to pass one of the bills saying that park should be created for the elderly. But the elderly need to eat before they go to the park. So we want more of that legislation to ensure that the rest of the elderly are protected, because under the present circumstance, there is no law protecting them,” she said.

On her part, Public Relation Officer, FIDA Abuja branch, Mojirayo Ogunlana-Nkanga, said despite efforts to address laws protecting the older people in Nigeria today, authorities have failed to take decisive measures.

“There are several laws that have been promulgated to address the issues of older persons, but I can tell you that there is serious problem with the implementation. We have laws and things put in place but there are no structures generally and so you can’t still say in earnest that the older people have been provided for or are being taken care of by the government.”

“For instance, I can start with the United Nation’s theme for the year. UN has realised the inequality in the society. It is not easy to relegate the older people. You see that they are old and you distance them as if they do not exist anymore. In actual fact, the federal government should address the issue of how to really take care of these older persons without putting them through unnecessary stress.

“If you tell them to come and receive there pension, what are the structures that has been put in place? We don’t have to make it so stressful for them. You have to make sure that whatever policies that you are making are being properly implemented.”

“You can start with the widows”, advised Mojirayo, who said this can begin with widows who are treated badly in some society.

According to her, “We have seen the case of a widow that came to complained that she was raped by a neighbour. We are talking about an 80 years old woman that was being raped. That is what they go through and nobody is taking care of them. We should have to understand that the society itself is already stressful for the young ones to even take care of themselves. Extending that same care to the older persons may not be easy for these young ones. Government has that duty to take care of our older persons. They deserved it; they’ve paid their dues. Let us create social contract and social welfare package that will take care of this people”, she added.

