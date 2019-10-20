AGN Election: How I Will Manage, Rebrand AGN’s Reputation – Monalisa Chinda

Ahead of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) election slated for October 31, Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda has disclosed that she will use all means of communication available to build, maintain and manage the guild’s reputation.

Mrs. Chinda who is vying for the position of Public Relations Officer of the organisation said in this age of intense competition in all sectors of the nation’s economy, she can be the guild’s greatest asset.

She averred that her dream is to see a prosperous AGN, adding that she will use her voice in a subtle way not to attack anybody, but to sound her displeasure on some of these things affecting the guild to move it forward.

Mrs. Chinda who is also a movie producer, said she has critically observed the guild and concluded that the guild needs to be more proactive. She added that she is a very persuasive, resilient and confident individual to achieve that goal.

The screen goddess disclosed this while interacting with journalists yesterday in Abuja, saying she decided to throw her hat in the ring and pick up the mantle.

“Reputation arises from what you do, say and what others say about you. In this age of intense competition in all sectors in the nation, I can be the organization’s greatest asset,” she said.

Chinda, also revealed her plans to initiate a better health Insurance scheme for veteran actors.

She stressed that the veteran actors, having used their skills and God-given talents to put Nigeria on a global map deserved to be treated in a dignified manner.

Speaking further, Chinda said: “I want to see how I can work hand-in-hand with the president to get a better health Insurance scheme for veteran actors.

“This issue of coming on social media and begging for money, it works me up. I am not the type of person that likes to just sit down and keep quiet. I will use my voice in a subtle way not to attack anybody, but to sound my displeasure on some of these things.”

She decried that it was sad that some of the nation’s respectable actors were exposed to embarrassing situations while soliciting for funds to treat common illness.

According to her, “We expose our respectable actors that they need N5, 000 to treat cough, it is quite embarrassing. We need to do something. We, as actors with faces can contribute like N1000 every month, it will go a long way, and this is my number one reason.”

She said although Nollywood has made meaningful progress in film production, the issue of piracy was still a major problem.

Chinda, stressed that the industry has not had enough help from the government to tackle the menace.

She also said apart from the other streams of income actors and actresses have, the industry was not doing paying well, noting that they give out so much, but they are not getting back the value for the job done.

Chinda stated, “We have done so well for ourselves but in terms of paying bills, we have a long way to go.”

On the quality of movies that are churned out, she noted that poor production is gradually fizzling out because we have more educated people in the industry.

She said: “Then you just need to have basic education and skills, now you have to research because the competition is fierce.”

Speaking on the tax issue she had with the Lagos state government, Chinda explained that when the issue started, she had no idea of what it was about, but later realised that she hadn’t filed her taxes for a particular year, even though she had been paying her taxes.

“They said they wrote letters and I did not get the letters. I just think probably it is a way to let people know that you have to file your taxes and pay your tax. There are no excuses when it comes to your obligation to the state, anywhere you live and work there these are the laws that are binding on you in the state. We must pay our taxes.”

When asked if the tax issue cost her some businesses, she said it did not cost her anything, rather, “It got me jobs than I ever expected. The good thing is that it happened the way it happened.”

On efforts to reposition Nollywood, Chinda said that while Nollywood has come a long way and has made great impacts on Nigerians, she, however, decried that over the years, making movies have become more daunting due to certain structures that have not been in place.

