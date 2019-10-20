NEWS
‘Delayed Hearing Atiku’s Supreme Court Case, Worrisome’
A group under the auspices of Democracy Vanguard of Nigeria in Diaspora (DVND) has expressed worries over the delay in constituting a 7-man panel at the Supreme Court to determine the case of Presidential candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general elections, Atiku Abubakar.
The group also commended Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for shunning violence after the poll, saying his resolve to seek redress through judiciary shows the PDP candidate is a true democrat who loves his country than his personal ambition.
In a statement Sunday in Abuja, jointly signed by Leonard Ishiguzo, Yakubu Mohammad and Timothy Sule; the Director Outreach, North America Coordinator and President of DVND respectively, the group alleged that “there is an unholy alliance between the CJN and the presidency which is causing the delay in constitution of the panel,” saying such move is dangerous for Nigeria’s democracy.
The DVND said, “There are also alternative plans to jettison the historical precedents of the courts by choosing the judges according to positioning in the court to a style of staccato nomination by determining judges who will be favorable to the whims and caprices of the APC and its government.
“Nigeria is greater and more important than the cabal. We call on the good people of Nigeria, the International Community and the African Union to ensure that the Independence of the judiciary must remain sacrosanct and inalienable. To do otherwise is to court anarchy and chaos.
“A credible, clear, crystal, conforming situation that allows the Supreme Court to function without any abysmal interference from the Executive will foster law and order and will bring back the trust and confidence Nigerians have in the judiciary.”
“We want to applaud Mr. Atiku Abubakar who deserves encompassing encomium for successfully stopping his electors and voters from taking the laws into their hands, which demonstrates his strong democratic principles and his belief in the judiciary.
“This is a constant, credible and compelling evidence that Mr. Atiku Abubakar is one of the most endearing and qualified candidate in the election.
MOST READ
Gbajabiamila, Aisha Buhari, Sanwo-Olu Harp On Women Empowerment For Nation Building
I Never Said Nigerian Politicians Are Fetish – Lagos Lawmaker
Ethiopian Airlines Determined To Connect Africa – Ambassador
Foundation Reiterates Commitment In Empowering Less Privilege
Cleric Tasks South West Govs On Awolowo’s Legacies, Policies
EFCC Arrests Internet Celebrity, Mompha For Alleged Fraud
Traders, Artisans, Others Drum Support For 2019 Alaghodaro Summit
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Labour Threatens Action Against Employers Over Minimum Wage
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
$9.6bn UK Judgement: EFCC Arraigns 2 British Nationals
-
AGRICULTURE11 hours ago
Food Security: Narasawa State Partners NFGCS, Kiakia
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of Saraki’s Ikoyi Properties
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Kogi, Bayelsa Polls: PDP Plotting To Unleash Violence, APC Cries Out
-
FEATURES17 hours ago
Africa, Part Of Russia’s Foreign Policy Priorities – Putin
-
CRIME6 hours ago
Army Captures 2 Boko Haram Commanders, 14 Others
-
BUSINESS18 hours ago
USSD Charge: Bank CEOs Deny Agreement With MTN