Monarch Hails Makinde’s Non-interference In Chieftaincy Tussle

The Ogun Olubadan of Ibadañ land, Oba Oba Lekan Balogun has commended Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde over his decision not to interfere in the crisis-ridden chieftaincy matters of the ancient town.

The Ibadan High Chief reacting to the position of the governor, while speaking with journalists during the celebration of his 77th birthday at his Alarere residence, Ibadan described the decision as highly commendable and the best approach to ensure lasting peace, not only in the state capital, but in the entire state as a whole.

According to him, anything contrary to that would have heated up the polity unnecessarily.

Makinde had through the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mrs. Olufunmilayo Orisadeyi at the 86th birthday celebration and ‘Iwuye’ ceremony of Iyalode of Ibadanland, High Chief (Mrs.) Theresa Laduntan Oyekanmi held recently in Ibadan bared his mind on the lingering issue.

The Oyo State helmsman had told the mammoth crowd at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, venue of the twin ceremony that he would not be involved or interfere in the matter, ostensibly asking the royal fathers to sort themselves out.

Balogun, who was full of praises to God for sound health, said, “the matter is already becoming less contentious in view of the current rapprochement between the hitherto two opposing camps.

“So, the neutrality of the governor on the issue is most welcomed and showed the governor as a matured administrator and man of peace”, he said.

He recalled the last verdict of the Appeal Court which asked litigants to go back to the lower court for the retrial of the case as another impetus to calm the fray nerves, noting that it has become glaring to all that there’s nothing to flex muscles over.

Following the elevation of the Ibadan High Chiefs and some of the Baales to beaded crown and coronet wearing Obas by the immediate past administration of Senator Abiola Ajimobi, the Ibadan Traditional Council was polarised into two opposing camps of Olubadan on one hand and the promoted High Chiefs and Baales on the other.

Meanwhile, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, in his first official reaction to the imbroglio within the Ibadan Traditional Council, asked the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1 to close ranks with his estranged members of Olubadan-in-Council.

Alaafin, who in a side comment told Oba Adetunji that there was no point fighting his lesser Obas spoke at the inauguration of the newly elected executive council members of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) held at Ibadan House, Oke Are, Ibadan early this month.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

