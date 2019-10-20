Reps Decry Dwindling Allocation To FCT

The house of representatives has decried the steady decline in the allocation of funds to the Federal Capital Authority (FCT) by the federal government.

This is as it lamented the non-release of funds appropriated for the ministry in the 2019 budget.

To this end, it directed the ministry of finance to release funds to the FCTA to enable it execute its numerous projects.

The directive was issued yesterday by the house committee on FCT during the appraisals of the 2019 budget and 2020 budget of the FCT.

Chairman of the committee, Hon Abdullahi Idris Garba, in his opening remarks, noted the financial challenges faced by the administration saying, “The committee has observed a downward trend in the allocation of funds to the FCT by the federal government. This is worrisome because FCT needs adequate funding of critical national projects. The reason for this is not farfetched.”

Garba also bemoaned the low capital release in 2018, and the non-performance of the 2019 budget owing to lack of funds.

“In 2018, the sum of N32 billion was appropriated, however, the total budget performance for that year was only N9.6 billion. This translates to the actual performance of only 30 per cent. Likewise, we understand that as at the end of September, 2019, no capital releases were made to FCTA out of the N23 billion appropriated in the 2019 FGN (FCT Component) Appropriation Act,” he said.

In his presentation, the minister of FCT, Muhammad Bello, informed the committee that the non-release of funds hindered the execution of projects which translates to zero performance level of the 2019 budget.

The minister however noted the administration’s resolve to give priority to the completion of ongoing projects with emphasis to those that would add value to residents rather than introducing new ones.

These projects according to the minister include, roads, water and satellite town activities as well as mass rail system which will ease the movement of people within the city.

“For the 2020 fiscal year a total sum of N28,422,804,431 was given to the Federal Capital Territory as its National Capital Budget Envelop. In view of the poor performance of the Federal Capital Territory potion of the 2019 National Priority Budget, the FCTA has therefore, decided to reprioritise and rollover only essential projects without making new provisions for any new project. In the same vein, the number of ongoing projects were reduced from 30 in 2019 to 13 in the proposed 2020 National Budget.”

The minister further urged the lawmakers to consider giving the FCT a special funding status for a few years to enable it fund the development of phases 2, 3 and 4 in the city.

The Garba-led committee consequently approved the 2020 budget of the FCTA as proposed.

