Unlocking Sustainable Economy By Financing Agricultural Value Chain

As attention moves away from crude oil to agriculture, the federal government is exploring various ways of building the country’s economy. KEHINDE SALLAH writes.

With attention gradually shifting away from the crude oil sector, a major source of foreign exchange to the country since its discovery in the 1970s, back to agriculture, a driver of the economy in the 1960s due to the dwindling oil revenue, the federal government through its various interventions and support programs has been exploring all available opportunities to reposition the economy.

This it intends to do through developing, financing and providing an enabling environment for the agricultural value chain.

Since the advent of the Buhari administration, developing the agricultural sector has been a priority.

Especially the value chain which consists of all those activities such as : people responsible for the production of agricultural products, from the production field down to the consumer stage e.g processing, packaging, storage and distribution, has been a front burner to diversify the economy.

The sector which is one of the drivers of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country with 19.45 percent nominal GDP in second quarter of 2019 is still underdeveloped.

For Nigeria, which was once number one in Africa to redeem its spot, achieve self-sufficiency and deepen diversification, focus needs to be on financing and sustaining the agricultural value chain where everybody involved will play an important part to achieve a common goal which is boosting the economy of the country.

Because the role of financing and private partnership cannot be undermined in sustaining the economy through agriculture, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) introduced several long term affordable interventions to provide agric finances to small and medium scale enterprises, as well as corporate agribusinesses and also encourage local banks and microfinance banks to finance the sector through the creation of the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing Model For Agricultural Financing (NIRSAL), Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS), the Real Sector Support Fund (RSSF) and the Anchor Borrowers Programme to provide loans to farmers at single digit interest rate.

According to the president and chairman, board of directors, African Export-Import Bank, Ben Oramah, represented by the senior manager, export development advisory, AFREXIM, Babajide Sodipo, while presenting the keynote presentation on the theme “Agricultural value chain: spotlighting opportunities and managing risk” at the third of the first bank agric expo.

He explained that there are several untapped opportunities in the agricultural sector, pointing out the Nigerian textile and clothing industry as a hidden goldmine overshadowed by the oil sector causing the industry to suffer.

Sodipo explained that, “In 2018, cotton export volumes increased by 100 percent and long import volumes dropped by 78 percent, reflecting the decline in domestic mill use which decreased by 58.6 percent since 1995.

During the same period, cheaper fabrics from China and India discouraged local cotton farmers, leading to the shutdown of 97 percent of textile mills along with employment shrinking by 90 percent.

“Infact, the lack of government incentives and technological support resulted in a significant drop in crop collection efficiency, while area harvested expanded by 18 percent.”

Furthermore, he advised that in order to improve the agricultural value chain, the responsibilities lie in the hands of both the producers and government, as Agro businesses and government must look to stimulate both local demand.

And while taking advantage of regional and global markets, Brazil’s example should be emulated and Nigeria should replace coffee with cocoa in the school feeding program. Also, in order to unlock the potentials of financing the agricultural value chain, there should be more concerted efforts towards developing and enforcing quality standards as well as promoting Nigerian brands and packaging, towards maximizing the value added segments of the market.

Efforts must continue to be made towards improving the investment and business climate. Trade policy should be more targeted and linked with export promotion, trade negotiations with partners should target tariff escalations as well as non-tariff barriers encountered by Nigerian products. Financial institutions should explore innovative financing tools to support the agricultural value chains, including factoring, supply chain financing.

To bring about a sustainable value chain as well as profitability with impact on employment, certain things need to be put in place such as the revival of the agro allied industries, because they are the ones that direct what will produce in the country.

Also, the textile industries which was vibrant up to 1980/1982 needs to be valued. Thirdly, the issue of finance in agriculture is equally very important noting the two policy instrument of the fiscal and monetary policies, which states that money should be made available for the industry and other sectors such as the fiscal side which is about helping to protect the investment Nigerians make.

That is why the federal government’s ban on the importation of rice is good because, due to this policy the country now has 17 modern processing rice mills resulting in provision of employment opportunities for the youths through agriculture, said the minister, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammed Sabo Nanono.

Nanono disclosed that there is now a realization that the Nigerian agricultural sector, has opportunities to probably be the largest producer and processor of agricultural commodities. As a result, this has brought attention to the country.

Because It is important to annex Nigeria’s great opportunities for growth and development, the ministry is determined to make a formidable partnership with key relevant stakeholders.

This is not only to provide agricultural centre but also to create enabling environment for agro industrialization, review of agricultural policies, master plans and actual plans, rural agricultural business development, responsible agro investment, agricultural education and the mechanization of technical and training facilities for farmers, standardization of agricultural input, agricultural training across the borders and then foster development and support for the participant in agricultural sector via farming.

However, commercial banks and other financial institutions have to come up with their responsibilities to fast track the development of agriculture and agro allied industry in this country as the days are gone when financial Institutions will just sit down, they have to be proactive.

At the first bank expo 3.0, the minister for industry, trade and investments, Adeniyi Adebayo represented by the director of communities, Ope Omololu outlined the roles the federal government through the ministry has been performing to add value to the economy through agriculture such as the focus on the attainment of expanded production of diversified product through effective support to value adding to create competitive product which is a determinant for expanded market and sustaining forex exchange earnings for the country, in doing this the federal government have put in place diverse strategies towards strengthening the agricultural commodity sector has clearly spelled out in the economic recovery and growth plan.

One of such strategies is the ease of doing business which the federal government is pursuing rigorously through infrastructural development such as farm transportation system both rail, road and aviation, reduction in time taken for business documentation and registration and general support to SMEs development among others.

Recently the federal government commenced the process of partial privatization of the Nigeria commodity exchange to the view to reposition it for effective service delivery. The privatization process of the exchange when completed will support in creating a robust electronic trading platform for agric commodity traders and farmers. The exchange is also in collaboration with Nigeria commodity marketing company, NNCMC which is being promoted by the 19 northern states and other investors under the PPP arrangement to engage in the business of agricultural commodity as a nation and marketing in Nigeria, this will strengthen supply size and support measuring of effective linkage with agro processing, the exchange has in place effective warehousing receipt mechanism to ensure that farmers and other actors in the agricultural commodity value change remain liquid and active in agricultural production, processing and marketing.

In addition the ministry is working in collaboration with other quality regulatory agencies to develop standards, quality infrastructure in order to curb the spate of rejection of our agricultural commodity export at the international market, the agricultural commodity sector no doubt has gained unprecedented attention from the federal government and it is highly commendable that first bank is supporting the government effort in this regard. it is with the view to breaking an effective linkage between agro commodity and industry that the federal government with the federal ministry of industry, trade and investment put in place an initiative called Nigeria agric business and agro industrial development initiative (NABAID) the initiative is focused on ensuring Nigeria quality agricultural products are produced towards the domestic and international market thereby creating a robust in the agricultural commodity sector.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), First Bank of Nigeria Ltd, Dr Adesola Adeduntan while reflecting on the role of agricultural financing in strengthening the agricultural value chain disclosed that, the bank provides services across the value chain of the agricultural industry covering primary production, storage, processing, packaging and agro export.

In partnership with public sector institutions to unlock a sustainable value chain, First Bank has supported several State Governments on Agricultural Development Trust Fund Scheme, CBN’s Accelerated Development Agric Development Scheme (AADS) disbursing more than N40 billion under the CBN’s Paddy Aggregation Scheme (PAS). In terms of input supplies, and marketing the bank has supported over 23 percent out of a total of 509 projects supported by all the banks put together and over N100 billion under the CACS initiative. The small, medium and large-scale enterprise in the agricultural value chain was also not left behind.

Meanwhile, the states are also not left out in the sustainability process because according to the commissioner for agriculture Lagos state representing the state governor Babajide Sanwo-olu, the agric expo is a call for action in the area of policy formulation and implementation including provision of necessary infrastructure support to encourage inflow of investment into the critical sector. Our administration’s agricultural development plans will focus extensively on annexing the full potentials of the value chain as an integral part of the fourth pillar of our development agenda which is making Lagos state a 21st century economy.

“Our policy objective is to ensure that the state is fully secured is anchored on a strategic program on accelerated agricultural growth (SPAAG) under this program we will revamp the present status in food crops production, livestock production, increase value addition and employment opportunities for women and youths including those living with disability through agricultural value chains especially where the state has comparative and competitive advantage, aqua culture, livestock, vegetable, rice and agro processing, we will also establish more farm estates, construct or rehabilitate farm access roads provide farm input while also introducing agro processing and packaging techniques,” he explained.

