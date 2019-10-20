Verve International Hosts Fitness, Lifestyle Event

Verve International continues to blaze the trail and inspire Nigerians to a lifestyle of fitness and wellness.

On Saturday October 12, 2019, the pan-African innovative payment Card brand hosted fitness enthusiasts at Landmark Events Centre, Water Corporation Drive, Victoria Island with fun and wellness enhancing sessions at the event tagged: ‘Verve Life 3.0’.

This year’s event is the third edition, themed: “Go Hard or Go Home,” is aimed at motivating Nigerians to push themselves, adopt a healthy lifestyle, workout regularly, keep fit and refuse all excuses that people often give for keeping sedentary habits. Participants at the event were treated to sessions of exciting body transformation workouts and healthy routines.

Cherry Eromosele, Group Chief Marketing and Communication Officer, Interswitch, said, “We tap into identified customer passion points because that’s what makes people tick. We have therefore designed the Verve Life event experience to leverage fitness, fun, healthy food and living. Fitness and wellness enthusiasts thus come out in unprecedented numbers year after year to work out and network.” This year, not even the torrential rain that fell all day could dampen the excitement.

The event was well – attended by corporate executives, celebrities and individuals from all walks of life. Celebrities who attended the event this year include Mike Edwards, first runner up of the just – concluded Big Brother Naija; Tobi Bakre, ex-BBN star; Kaffy, the choreographer; Bovi, comedian, Sani Danja and Odunlade Adekola both Nollywood stars.

Participants were treated to delightful and engaging sessions involving fitness challenges, as well as masterclasses on boxing, strength and conditioning,dance, yoga, zumba, martial arts, nutrition and much more.

There was a fitness challenge where Elastiick Abah and Ngozika Okwundu, emerged winners in the male and female categories, respectively. They went home with handsome sums of money as reward.

Three runners-up in the male and female categories of the fitness challenge also went home with exciting cash prizes each.

