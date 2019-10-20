BUSINESS
Verve International Hosts Fitness, Lifestyle Event
Verve International continues to blaze the trail and inspire Nigerians to a lifestyle of fitness and wellness.
On Saturday October 12, 2019, the pan-African innovative payment Card brand hosted fitness enthusiasts at Landmark Events Centre, Water Corporation Drive, Victoria Island with fun and wellness enhancing sessions at the event tagged: ‘Verve Life 3.0’.
This year’s event is the third edition, themed: “Go Hard or Go Home,” is aimed at motivating Nigerians to push themselves, adopt a healthy lifestyle, workout regularly, keep fit and refuse all excuses that people often give for keeping sedentary habits. Participants at the event were treated to sessions of exciting body transformation workouts and healthy routines.
Cherry Eromosele, Group Chief Marketing and Communication Officer, Interswitch, said, “We tap into identified customer passion points because that’s what makes people tick. We have therefore designed the Verve Life event experience to leverage fitness, fun, healthy food and living. Fitness and wellness enthusiasts thus come out in unprecedented numbers year after year to work out and network.” This year, not even the torrential rain that fell all day could dampen the excitement.
The event was well – attended by corporate executives, celebrities and individuals from all walks of life. Celebrities who attended the event this year include Mike Edwards, first runner up of the just – concluded Big Brother Naija; Tobi Bakre, ex-BBN star; Kaffy, the choreographer; Bovi, comedian, Sani Danja and Odunlade Adekola both Nollywood stars.
Participants were treated to delightful and engaging sessions involving fitness challenges, as well as masterclasses on boxing, strength and conditioning,dance, yoga, zumba, martial arts, nutrition and much more.
There was a fitness challenge where Elastiick Abah and Ngozika Okwundu, emerged winners in the male and female categories, respectively. They went home with handsome sums of money as reward.
Three runners-up in the male and female categories of the fitness challenge also went home with exciting cash prizes each.
MOST READ
Gbajabiamila, Aisha Buhari, Sanwo-Olu Harp On Women Empowerment For Nation Building
I Never Said Nigerian Politicians Are Fetish – Lagos Lawmaker
Ethiopian Airlines Determined To Connect Africa – Ambassador
Foundation Reiterates Commitment In Empowering Less Privilege
Cleric Tasks South West Govs On Awolowo’s Legacies, Policies
EFCC Arrests Internet Celebrity, Mompha For Alleged Fraud
Traders, Artisans, Others Drum Support For 2019 Alaghodaro Summit
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Labour Threatens Action Against Employers Over Minimum Wage
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
$9.6bn UK Judgement: EFCC Arraigns 2 British Nationals
-
AGRICULTURE11 hours ago
Food Security: Narasawa State Partners NFGCS, Kiakia
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of Saraki’s Ikoyi Properties
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Kogi, Bayelsa Polls: PDP Plotting To Unleash Violence, APC Cries Out
-
FEATURES17 hours ago
Africa, Part Of Russia’s Foreign Policy Priorities – Putin
-
CRIME6 hours ago
Army Captures 2 Boko Haram Commanders, 14 Others
-
BUSINESS18 hours ago
USSD Charge: Bank CEOs Deny Agreement With MTN