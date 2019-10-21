Abubakar, Obaseki Harp On National Devt, Sustaining Democracy At Varsity’s Convocation

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar has stressed the need for governments across all level to work towards sustaining Nigeria’s democracy by placing human development at the center of their policies.

Abubakar said this during a Pre-Endowment Lecture, entitled “Sustainable Democracy: A Panacea for Development in Nigeria,” delivered at the Ambrose Alli University’s (AAU) 22nd Convocation ceremony, held in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

On his part, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, who is the visitor to the university, assured of his administration’s resolve to provide more support and necessary incentives to make the university a veritable fulcrum for national development.

The retired General who was represented by Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, said to sustain democracy in Nigeria, governments must focus on ensuring the security of lives and property, putting the citizens first and carrying them along in the democratic process, among others.

He added that sustainable democracy is necessary to drive development in the country.

Governor Obaseki said as part of the state’s commitment to AAU’s N10 billion endowment fund, government would provide the university with a 2MW gas-fired power station to provide electricity for the institution, and also lay fibre optic cables for internet service within the university community and its environs.

Obaseki added that 5 kilometres of road will be constructed within the university, noting that construction of the roads would commence during the dry season and would be captured under the Edo Accelerated Roads Project.

While commending the University’s Governing Council, Obaseki said, “I am impressed with the progress of work being done by the University’s Governing Council. We will complete the administrative building by the end of the year.”

On his part, the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote said he intends to contribute to the development of the university on a continuous basis, with a pledge to donate two (male and female) hostels to the university, as his commitment to the N10 billion endowment fund.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Ignatius Onimawo highlighted the recent academic achievements of the ivory tower, which include 76 completed and ongoing projects within three years and full accreditation of the 64 programmes of the institution.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

