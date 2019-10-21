PZ Cussons Takes Handwashing Day Campaign To Schools

In a bid to drive behavioural change around health practices in rural and urban communities, PZ Cussons brand, Premier Cool, joined forces with PZ Cussons Foundation and United Purpose, for this year’s edition of the Global Handwashing Day, themed: ‘Clean Hands for All.’

The activity climaxed with a national event which held in Abuja on October 15, 2019. The days leading up to the national event saw the brand embark on a school-sensitisation tour, visiting a number of schools in different states across the country, which included Lagos, Cross River, Benue and the FCT Abuja to create awareness about the importance of constant handwashing with soap.

In Lagos, the event was attended by Professor Eyitayo Lambo, former minister of Health and chairman of the PZ Cussons Foundation; Charles Nnochiri, head of Marketing, PZ Cussons Consumer; Dipo Dawodu, Finance director, PZ Cussons Consumer SBU, PZ Cussons, and the Premier Cool brand team which included Charity Ilevbare-Adeniji, Group Brand Development & Activation manager, Personal Care, PZ Cussons; Yosola Nwachukwu, Assistant Brand Development & Activation manager, Personal Care, PZ Cussons, amongst others.

The team visited schools such as Dansol, Caleb, Mind Builders, and the Supreme Education Foundation. The events also included popular Nollywood actress, Juliet Ibrahim, and Premier Cool’s campaign ambassador, Leo DaSilva, who were on ground to also educate and encourage the students on the importance of keeping their hands clean to prevent them against germ-related infections. S

Speaking at the event in Lagos, Professor Eyitayo Lambo, reiterated PZ Cussons’ commitment to enhancing health and hygiene in Nigeria and urged the students and Lagos residents, in general, to make handwashing with soap a habit.

Also speaking at the event was the group brand development and activation manager, personal care, PZ Cussons, Charity Ilevbare-Adeniji, who talked about the significance of the event and PZ Cussons’ commitments to a germ-free and healthier society.

“For the past five years, PZ Cussons have partnered successfully with United Purpose in increasing awareness and understanding about the importance of handwashing with soap as an easy, effective, and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives.

