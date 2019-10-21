Rotary Empowers 50 Women In Abuja

As part of its yearly activities on economic and community development, the Rotary club of Abuja, over the weekend, empowered 50 women in Gwarinpa, Abuja in different craftwork.

Speaking at the event, the president, Rotary club of Abuja, Gwarinpa D915, Eric Ojeh, said “Basically, rotary club was created to serve humanity and in doing that, we employ three things which are time, talent and treasure”.

“ We, as an individual cannot finance these things ourselves, we depend on people’s contribution, but for projects like this that are not too expensive, club members donate on freewill basis and we put them together to do this.”

On the choice of the community, the president further explained that “In Abuja, we have about 48 clubs and in Gwarinpa, we have about two clubs. So, you have to make impact in the community, you should give back to a particular community you are in. So, we decided to adopt this village for any project we have. Any time we have anything to do with the people, we use this community”.

“For this particular project, we have somebody that volunteered to come and teach the women. So, we provide the materials and other logistics for this to be possible, which we have done.”

Speaking on further plans for the year, he said, “The six area of focus for rotary club must be properly looked into and we must ensure that we have projects that touches these areas of focus”.

“Like the economic and community development project which covers basic education and literacy, we are using one stone to kill two birds. This same month, we are going to have family healthcare, which comes up on the 31st of October in this same village, where we will bring healthcare facilities and practitioners to the same village to render some health care activities of free eye screening, malaria treatment and HIV test for the people and other things.”

While speaking, the chairman of service project, Jerry Adie said that the project is in line with rotary’s area of focus. According to him, “In rotary, we have six areas of focus and one of those areas of focus is economic and community development; it deals with empowering indigent people within our host communities, to make them more useful to themselves and be economically viable and in addition to that, rotary has a calendar”.

“ Each month in rotary calendar comes with a theme and in this month of October, the theme is economic and community development”.

“So, in fulfillment of the activities we are supposed to do in the month we are, we decided to adopt a community, which forms part of our host community, to come and teach the women who are majorly housewives and widows without a source of livelihood, to teach them how to use their hands to do those things that will make them economically viable.”

He added that, “Apart from the training, we always have a plan for sustainability in whatever project we do, we look at the sustainability aspect of the protect. So, before coming here to teach them, we make provisions for the raw materials we are going to share to them after the training to enable them kick-start their business”

One of the beneficiaries of the skill acquisition training, Mrs. Rakiya Musa commended rotary for coming to their aid by empowering and teaching them things that will make them self-reliance.

The women were trained on skills on how to make liquid soap, air fresher, caps among other things.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

