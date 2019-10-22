Alleged N6.9bn Fraud: Fayose’s Trial Resumes Before New Judge

The trial of former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, over an alleged N6.9 billion fraud and money laundering charges resumed yesterday before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

Fayose was first arraigned on October 22, 2018, before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun, alongside his company, Spotless Investment Ltd, on 11 counts bordering on the offences.

During the course of trial before Justice Olatoregun, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had called 13 witnesses out of its 15 listed witnesses.

The witnesses are from several commercial banks, as well as a former Minister of State for Defence, Senator, Musiliu Obanikoro.

But before the EFCC could close its case, the case file was move from the court of Justice Olatoregun by the then Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Adamu Abdul-Kafarati, who is now retired, to Justice Aneke.

Justice Abdul-Kafarati decided to retrieve the case file from Justice Olatoregun due to a petition written to that effect by the EFCC.

In the petition dated May 21, and signed by the acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, the anti-graft agency said it had “lost confidence” in the judge.

The defendant was subsequently re-arraigned before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, on July 2.

Fayose pleaded not guilty to the charges and was allowed by the court to continue to enjoy the terms of the bail earlier granted to him by the former judge.

At the resumed hearing of the case on Monday, the EFCC counsel, Adebisi Adeniyi, called the first prosecution witness, Lawrence Akande, an employee of Zenith Bank Plc.

In his Chief examination, the witness said that he was responsible for the supervision of 20 branches of the bank under the three states of Oyo, Ogun and Osun.

When asked where he was in 2014 he told the court that he was in Ibadan as Zonal Head of the bank, adding that he had held several positions with the bank.

In his testimony, the banker further told the court that in June 2014, he received a call from the first defendant informing him that there will be a business transaction in Akure.

Adeniyi further testified that at that point, he called one Biodun Oshode who was based in Akure as Zonal head of the bank, to handle the transaction.

According to him, Fayose maintained three accounts with the bank namely Spotless Investment, De Privateer, and Fayose’s personal account which he said is domiciled in Apapa.

When asked if he recalls that the bank supplied any accounts to the EFCC in relation to the instant case, he replied No. adding that there is a department of the bank responsible for handling such matters.

Under cross examination however, the witness told the court that his bank had solicited for patronage from the defendant.

