APC Seek Probe Of Alleged Plans To Sell Bayelsa Oil Field

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Yekini Nabena has alleged that there are plans to sell off an oil field owned by Bayelsa by officials of the state government.

Further said the Peoples Democratic Party-led government in Bayelsa was planning to sell the oil field to fund the forthcoming governorship election.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Nabena recently urged the EFCC and NFIU to freeze bank accounts belonging to the Bayelsa government for an alleged illegal diversion of N17.5 billion.

However, making the allegation through a statement sent to journalists on Tuesday, Nabena called on the Economics and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate his claims

According to him, the planned sale is an attempt “to enrich the pockets of a few people and fund the election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.”

He continued: “Atala-OML 46, which was awarded to Bayelsa state by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), a subsidiary of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in 2003 is managed by the Bayelsa Oil Company Limited (BOCL).

“Hardy Oil Nigeria Limited (HONL) and Century Exploration and Production Limited (CEPL) are technical and financial services providers.”

Details of the planned sale of the oil field, according to the APC chieftain are contained in a Thursday, September 5 leaked letter by BOCL. Nabena alleged that Governor Dickson has collaborated with the Managing Director of the BOCL, to assign 41% out of BOCL’s 51% participating interest in Atala Marginal Field together with its operatorship to Halkin Global Investment Limited (HGIL).

