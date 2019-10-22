POLITICS
APC Seek Probe Of Alleged Plans To Sell Bayelsa Oil Field
Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Yekini Nabena has alleged that there are plans to sell off an oil field owned by Bayelsa by officials of the state government.
Further said the Peoples Democratic Party-led government in Bayelsa was planning to sell the oil field to fund the forthcoming governorship election.
LEADERSHIP recalls that Nabena recently urged the EFCC and NFIU to freeze bank accounts belonging to the Bayelsa government for an alleged illegal diversion of N17.5 billion.
However, making the allegation through a statement sent to journalists on Tuesday, Nabena called on the Economics and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate his claims
According to him, the planned sale is an attempt “to enrich the pockets of a few people and fund the election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.”
He continued: “Atala-OML 46, which was awarded to Bayelsa state by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), a subsidiary of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in 2003 is managed by the Bayelsa Oil Company Limited (BOCL).
“Hardy Oil Nigeria Limited (HONL) and Century Exploration and Production Limited (CEPL) are technical and financial services providers.”
Details of the planned sale of the oil field, according to the APC chieftain are contained in a Thursday, September 5 leaked letter by BOCL. Nabena alleged that Governor Dickson has collaborated with the Managing Director of the BOCL, to assign 41% out of BOCL’s 51% participating interest in Atala Marginal Field together with its operatorship to Halkin Global Investment Limited (HGIL).
MOST READ
Gbajabiamila, Aisha Buhari, Sanwo-Olu Harp On Women Empowerment For Nation Building
I Never Said Nigerian Politicians Are Fetish – Lagos Lawmaker
Ethiopian Airlines Determined To Connect Africa – Ambassador
Foundation Reiterates Commitment In Empowering Less Privilege
Cleric Tasks South West Govs On Awolowo’s Legacies, Policies
EFCC Arrests Internet Celebrity, Mompha For Alleged Fraud
Traders, Artisans, Others Drum Support For 2019 Alaghodaro Summit
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Labour Threatens Action Against Employers Over Minimum Wage
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
$9.6bn UK Judgement: EFCC Arraigns 2 British Nationals
-
AGRICULTURE11 hours ago
Food Security: Narasawa State Partners NFGCS, Kiakia
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of Saraki’s Ikoyi Properties
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Kogi, Bayelsa Polls: PDP Plotting To Unleash Violence, APC Cries Out
-
FEATURES17 hours ago
Africa, Part Of Russia’s Foreign Policy Priorities – Putin
-
CRIME6 hours ago
Army Captures 2 Boko Haram Commanders, 14 Others
-
BUSINESS18 hours ago
USSD Charge: Bank CEOs Deny Agreement With MTN