CSOs Vows To Expose Corrupt Lawmakers, Track Budget Performance

A coalition of civil society groups, named Conference of Civil Society of Nigeria (CCSN), yesterday declared that they will expose corrupt federal lawmakers in the National Assembly.

The CSOs also pledged to conduct budget tracking of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), stressing that it would help to expose criminal and corruption in the system.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, the Chairperson of Conference of Civil Society of Nigeria, Dr. Adams Otakwu, said that it will conduct assessment of constituency development projects and programs of parliamentarians.

He added that they will be conducting independent investigations and submitting criminal reports on findings across respective constituencies in the country.

Explaining how working with the National Assembly will help to address criminality in the country, CCSN Chairperson said, “we have seen personalities who are come in into the National Assembly who have very chequered past.

“We have a duty to furnish National Assembly with profile of those who intend to taint the National Assembly. We will submit report to speaker on findings on such persons. We will expose National Assembly members with questionable character.”

He added, “We cannot prosecute them that is the responsibility of the anti-graft agencies but our role is to blow the whistle on corrupt lawmakers. We would have been able to expose criminals where ever we find them. This is in line with the anti-corruption mandate of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.”

On their resolve to track the budget he said, “We will track the performance of the Budget to see that it correlates and corresponds with what was passed and we will forward the findings to the National Assembly.”

Otakwu while noting that the CSOs just finished a retreat in Abuja, added that they will soon submit their recommendations to the leadership of the National Assembly.

Believing that the country can work, Otakwu said that they will keep the National Assembly informed and give the lawmakers information that are vital to the development of the country, adding that the Civil Society will play the role of touch bearer and watch dog of the society.

He added, “the Nigerian Civil Society constitutes a very critical component of our constitutional democracy.

“With combined membership strength of about 48 million people across rural and urban communities of Nigeria, the Nigerian Civil Society is the most impacted of government and parliamentary policies.

“It is against this background that we deem it necessary to address the vital role that the relationship between the civil society and the National Assembly can play in the overall developmental stride of Nigeria.

Insisting that the ninth National Assembly is a parliament of necessity that emerged on the heels of national security and economic challenges, Otakwu said that the National Assembly has so far demonstrated competence, verve, focus and commitment.”

