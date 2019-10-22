Education, Greatest Weapon Against Poverty, Says Tinubu

Former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday, said sound education remained the greatest weapon to fight and conquer poverty.

Tinubu who is the national leader of the All Progressives Congress(APC), stressed the importance of qualitative education said it is potent instrument for deliverance from all forms of ignorance.

He spoke in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital on Monday, at the 10 years anniversary and 7th convocation ceremonies of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti(ABUAD) after he was conferred with the honorary doctorate degree of Public Administration of the University.

He was honoured alongside the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar , the Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe and an accomplished entrepreneur and Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer, Greeen Energy International Limited, Prof. Anthony Adegbulugbe, who were garlanded with Doctor of Letters(LLD) .

No fewer than 99 grandaunts bagged first class with four of them being students sponsored through Presidential Amnesty Programme out of 57 bankrolled for degree programmes at ABUAD by the federal government on the occasion.

Tinunu who spoke on behalf of the awardees alluded to education as a light for any nation to navigate its way to greatness and development.

Delivering his speech at the ceremony, the former governor said, “education is the light of a nation and ignorance its darkness. Only with that light can we hope to see where we are and to discover the path we must go to realize our greatness as a nation.

“To educate a generation is to secure the future. Thus, it is indeed my honour to be here with you for this university stands as a shining beacon, casting the light of education upon our nation and its people.

“This university thus serves as a vital piston in the machinery of national progress. Our young people deserve and require quality education that will unlock their utmost potentials. This will engender critical thinking and build their capacities for self and national development.

“Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) is dedicated to providing that stellar education. Since its inception about 10 years ago, this university has distinguished itself. Its record is exemplary: the National University Commission (NUC) acknowledge.

“If we do not board the train of progress, it will pass us by. This means we must acquire and use the scientific and technological skills of the 21st Century to advance our common purpose. In this manner we help break the fetters of underdevelopment and expand the boundaries of economic, intellectual and moral growth.

“I understand the university accords special attention to the Sciences and Technology. This is it as it should be. I urge that we consider imparting solid knowledge and proper guidance in those areas where our youths can, upon graduation, begin to reshape the world around them by using their knowledge and ingenuity to improve extant economic processes and to embark on novel and innovative enterprises that will undergird national prosperity for decades to come.

“To be considered among this illustrious group is both an honour and a privilege. I deeply treasure this moment. I will continue to do all that I can in order to live up to this acclaim. We must continue to do all that is within our capacities so that we hand over a steady helm and a vibrant and strengthened nation to these young people”

Reminding the leaders about the need for human capital development, Tinubu added, “There is no nation building if people are not built. Afe Babalola is a builder and this has reflected in the qualities of your graduates. We are very proud to be associated with you.

“We know that lack of economic facilities in many our public institutions are affecting our nation. We promise you that there will be rehabilitation of facilities in the areas of roads and more infrastructures will be provided in other sectors.

“We will not give you Nigerian excuses, we are practical and pragmatic economists. To many of you graduands today, the future is not bleak, it is real. We can be your symbol, so that you can be more successful than many of us.

‘’It is one thing to get the education, but you must match this with character and if you fail to emulate Afe Babalola, your Bachelor degrees are nothing. Let this institution go through you as go into the world”, he stated.

Tinubu urged the grandaunts to add good character to the knowledge and education they had acquired at ABUAD to be successful in life.

The founder of the university, Chief Afe Babalola , who described ABUAD as a child of circumstance , said the university has arrived, adding that the ten years plan with which he prosecuted the development agenda has been improved upon .

“But we need the help of government in the area of road construction. We learnt FERMA has awarded the road but was badly executed. We also need independent power plant, because all over the world the universities sustain and subsists through endowment and donations from private bodies.

Ekiti State governor, John Kayode Fayemi, who was represented by his deputy, Bisi Egbeyemi, congratulated Babalola for making ABUAD one of the best universities within a spate of ten years, promising that the government will be of support.

Dignitaries at the occasion were: Governors of Lagos, Babajide Sanwoolu, Osun, Gboyega Oyetola , Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal , Ogun, Dapo Abiodun, Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Bisi Egbeyemi, Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, former Osun State Governor, Chief Bisi Akande, ex-Governor of Ekiti State, Segun Oni , former Defence Minister, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Yayale Ahmed, Demola Seriki, Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi, among others.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

