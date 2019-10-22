NPC Raises The Alarm Over Under-5 Mortality

National Population Commission (NPC) has raised alarm over the high rate of under-five mortality across the country.

Acting chairman of the commission, Mrs. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, disclosed this during a news conference on the commencement of the data collection for the 2019 Verbal and Social Autopsy (VASA) survey, yesterday in Abuja.

She said, “There is no gain stating the fact that under-5 mortality in Nigeria is very high with an average of 132 deaths per 1000 births. What needs stating unequivocally is that every available tool must be deployed to combat and curb the menace in our society.

“This therefore, brings us to the imperativeness of generating reliable data on the causes and determinants of neonatal, infant and child mortality in Nigeria.

“I am very optimistic that after the survey, the data will be used by policy makers and other stakeholders to formulate policies, design and implement programmes that will go a long way in reducing Neonatal and Child mortality to the barest minimum in Nigeria,” she said

According to her, The Commission is strategically prepared and committed to generating this data to aid planning in the health sector, to this end, all necessary steps have been put in place to make sure that the 2019 VASA survey is successfully implemented.

She noted that the survey would commence from 19th October to 18th December, 2019 across the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT. Adding that the Verbal and Social Autopsy (VASA) Survey is a research study that seeks to obtain data to determine the causes and contributory factors to deaths in children aged 0-5.

The NPC boss urge government officials at the states and local government levels, security agencies, traditional rulers, religious leaders, community leaders and members of the press to give all necessary support to the success of the exercise.

