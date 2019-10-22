PMB Directs Full Implementation Of IPPIS Module

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that there should be complete Implementation of the Human Resource Module of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) in the Public Service.

The Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. (Mrs) Folashade Yemi-Esan who said this during her presentation at a Capacity Building Workshop for Public Service, in Abuja, also revealed that her office and other relevant institutions responsible for implementing the IPPIS are working hard to ensure the removal of all bottlenecks delaying the complete implementation of the system.

The Acting Head of Service queried that Public Servants are refusing to enroll on the new system despite the fact that the Module was designed to improve efficiency in the payroll system as well as enhance data integrity, eliminate ghost workers and consolidate staff records and management.

While reiterating that transformation in the service cannot be actualized without the workforce’s readiness to embrace change, she further disclosed that her office in collaboration with the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, (CIPM) is working towards improving the capacity of the service’s human resources.

“The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, since 2016 commenced the implementation of the Human Resource Module of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System into the public service. As you are aware, this Human Resource Module has very good objectives which are meant to improve efficiency in the payroll system, enhance data integrity as well as eliminate ghost workers and consolidate staff records and management. ”

“However, while appreciable work has been put in place since its commencement, the process also has met with considerable impediment. Public servants are just refusing to be enrolled on this new system. Notwithstanding this however, we are working round the clock to remove all bottle neck for the full implementation of the module. Particularly, following Mr. Presidents directive to that effect”, she said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the President of the CIPM, Mr. Wale Adediran called on state Heads of Services, Federal/ State permanent Secretaries as well Management Staff present at the workshop to adopt the best management practices for delivering high-quality service for the benefits of all stakeholders.

Adediran who said the only way to ensure the continuous upgrading of the nations public service is by doing new things and also being ready to embrace change, also lauded managers of human resources should ensure that responsibilities should be handled by people who have a stake in what they do and are humble enough to learn the best method of performing their role.

