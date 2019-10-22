Sowore: Ondo Deputy Gov Leads Fund Raising For Bail

As the controversies surrounding the intractable bail conditions of incarcerated convener of Revolution Now Movement, Omoyele Sowore remain unresolved, strong indications have emerged that his kinsmen and friends have commenced fund raising efforts to effect his bail.

At the centre of the fund raising efforts for Sowore, according to an impeccable source, is the deputy governor of Ondo State, Hon Agboola Ajayi.

Ajayi is said to be using three proxies to meet friends of the activist even as he has reportedly made futile efforts to reach some judiciary officials to intervene on behalf of Sowore who is from the Okitipupa local government area of Ondo State like the deputy governor.

A close friend of the incarcerated activist who confided in our correspondent expressed optimism that Sowore would be off the hook soonest.

‘’Our leader the former president of our student union will be free soonest. All efforts will pay off very soon because there are higher interests coming on board lately.

‘’I can tell you categorically that we have secured the support of the deputy governor of Ondo State who is from the same Okitipupa area like Show(as Sowore is fondly called by his followers in the University of Lagos.

‘’In a short while, whatever is required will be met to effect his release so that he can go and meet his family in the United States and for medicals too.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the deputy governor, Tope Okeowo, has dismissed the report, saying it is the handiwork and imagination of Hon Ajayi’s political detractors.

“I was with the deputy governor this evening, and I can tell you that nothing of such happened; and there is no such plan. Although Hon Agboola Ajayi and Sowore hail from the same local government, they are not in the same political party,” Okeowo said.

Recall that a Federal High Court yesterday in Abuja partially reduced the conditions of the bail it granted the human rights activist.

The court presided over by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu had on October 4 granted bail to the activist but with stringent conditions.

Sowore and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare were unable to meet the conditions attached and since then remained in the custody of the Department of State Services.

The activists through their lawyer, Femi Falana, applied for the variation of the terms and asked the court for leniency.

The judge set aside the previous conditions of N50 million security deposit by one of the sureties and also reduced the N50 million bail of the second defendant, Bakare, to N20 million while their conditions remained.

She said the court has the right to grant bail and may be reviewed when the need arises.

At the resumed hearing of the case on Monday, Falana asked the court to vary the bail conditions saying that anybody who is on bail should not have his rights violated.

He added that the conditions attached to Sowore’s bail were tantamount to giving bail with one hand and collecting it with another hand.

Falana said Sowore needed to visit his family and he is a teacher in one of the United States of America.

The prosecution counsel, Hassan Liman objected to the application for a variation on the ground that the offence brought against the defendant bordered on national security.

The court adjourned the case until November 6 and 7 for accelerated hearing.

