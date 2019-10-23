… As NASS Seeks Alternative Funding For Army Operations

The Joint Committee on Army of the National Assembly has commended the Nigerian Army for the successes recorded in maintaining peace in the country and drummed support for alternative funding for military operations.

The chairman National Assembly Joint committee on Army, Sen. Ali Ndume disclosed this yesterday during a courtesy call on the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai at the Army Headquarters, Abuja. He said the service had been playing a critical role in maintaining internal peace despite limited resources to fund its operations.

Sen. Ndume noted that upon inauguration, the committee had embarked on a tour of the Nigerian Army (NA) commands and formations to have a first hand knowledge of its challenges and find ways to fill the identified gaps.

He added that from the tour of NA formations, they cannot but be proud of the Nigerian Army under the leadership of Gen Tukur Buratai.

In addition, the chairman House Committee on Army, Hon Abdulrazak Namdas commended the professionalism of the army in tackling emerging security threats.

He also commended the Army for embarking on local production of military wares to meet their immediate needs. Hon Namdas disclosed that the House has already initiated a bill for a separate funding for Nigerian Army operations.

In his response, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai welcomed the idea of a separate funding for Army’s operations and assured of an enabling environment for economic activities to thrive.

The COAS thanked the committee for championing the course of the Nigerian Army and restated the commitment of the Army to remain loyal and discharge its constitutional duties with professionalism.

