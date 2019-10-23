EFCC: AYF Calls For Magu’s Confirmation

The Arewa Youth Forum, the umbrella body of youth groups in the Northern States has called on the National Assembly, the Presidency, and all concerned authorities to as matter of urgency and utmost national importance to confirm the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu as the substantive Chairman of the organization for the progress of the country.

The statement was issued yesterday by the National President of the organization, Alh. Gambo Ibrahim Gujungu during a press conference held at the AYF head office in Kaduna.

According to Mr. Gujungu, Magu, Magu’s tough and unwavering standpoint against corruption in the country, achieved remarkable and unprecedented feats in the last four years of his stewardship.

‘’We in the AYF, are calling on President Buhari, the leadership of the 9th Assembly, and all other relevant and concerned authorities to immediately work toward the confirmation of the acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu as a substantive Chairman of the Commission for the next four years for the country to win its war against corruption.”

‘’It’s no doubt that within the four years he has spent as the head of the EFCC, Magu has fought the corrupt syndicates in the country with huge and unprecedented record of achievements. It’s an undeniable fact that under him, the Commission has recovered about N939.51billion, secured 1,636 convictions and various properties worth’s billions of naira being confiscated and these are the highest recoveries made in the history of the Commission and he should be confirmed to sustained the fight to rid the country from the deadly menace of corruption.” He said.

“The fight against corruption by the Buhari administration will only be sustained and successful if fearless and courageous people like Ibrahim Magu assume full and substantive office. It’s obvious when you are fighting corruption it will equally fight back. Seeing the convictions of high-profile Nigerians including two former governors, we aren’t unaware of the machinations working against his confirmation.” The statement has added.

Mr. Gujungu has further reiterated the commitment of the AYF to partner with the Commission to fight corruption and we are going to stage a march to ask that Magu is confirmed.

