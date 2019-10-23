FG Reiterates Commitment To Infrastructure Renewal

The federal government has reiterated its commitment to the renewal of infrastructure across the country, adding that Nigeria would soon witness massive transformation in the area of ease of movement and doing business.

The minister of works and housing, Mr. Babatunde disclosed this while hosting the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) delegation, led by the representative to ECOWAS and Regional director of Nigeria Regional Hub, Mr. Jean Bakole in Abuja.

He stated that work has already started in those areas across the country, adding that most of the infrastructure have already been upgraded while some roads have been either completed or nearing completion in most areas.

The minister said that government is also focusing on science and education as critical purveyors of development under the nation’s broad educational policy and its social investment programme that empowered the youths to teach in remote areas.

According to him, “We want to see more projects in the manufacturing sector which will help the economy to grow the small and medium businesses but because of the understanding of their capacities and their contribution to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the small and medium businesses are supported by clear government policies through institutions like the Bank of Industries (BoI) and ministry of trade and investments.

The minister who expressed hope that with the ongoing massive infrastructure renewal that the nation would emerge from its present economic situation to a better and prosperous nation, noted that there would always be a distance between policy articulation, policy implementation and the results.

