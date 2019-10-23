BUSINESS
FG Reiterates Commitment To Infrastructure Renewal
The federal government has reiterated its commitment to the renewal of infrastructure across the country, adding that Nigeria would soon witness massive transformation in the area of ease of movement and doing business.
The minister of works and housing, Mr. Babatunde disclosed this while hosting the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) delegation, led by the representative to ECOWAS and Regional director of Nigeria Regional Hub, Mr. Jean Bakole in Abuja.
He stated that work has already started in those areas across the country, adding that most of the infrastructure have already been upgraded while some roads have been either completed or nearing completion in most areas.
The minister said that government is also focusing on science and education as critical purveyors of development under the nation’s broad educational policy and its social investment programme that empowered the youths to teach in remote areas.
According to him, “We want to see more projects in the manufacturing sector which will help the economy to grow the small and medium businesses but because of the understanding of their capacities and their contribution to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the small and medium businesses are supported by clear government policies through institutions like the Bank of Industries (BoI) and ministry of trade and investments.
The minister who expressed hope that with the ongoing massive infrastructure renewal that the nation would emerge from its present economic situation to a better and prosperous nation, noted that there would always be a distance between policy articulation, policy implementation and the results.
MOST READ
Sex For Grade: Kaduna University Sets Up Investigative Committee
Google Map Adds New Features To Manage Traffic In Lagos
10 Bag First Class As Kings University Holds Maiden Convocation
Sanwo-Olu Tasks Women On Lagos Development Agenda
Another 26 FRSC Officials Arrested For Extortion – ICPC
DPR Seals Filling Station, 9 Pumps In Maiduguri
2020 Budget: We Are Sticking To Deadline Of Defence — Gbajabiamila
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION13 hours ago
As Prof Ibrahim Garba Quits The Stage As ABU VC
-
BUSINESS14 hours ago
Smuggled Vehicles: Customs Opens Window For Duty Payment
-
OPINION14 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Why Yahaya Bello Must Be Re-elected
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
FG Raises The Bar In Anti-corruption War
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Labour Charges State Councils To Commence Dialogue With Govs
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Shift Focus To Local Production, Emefiele Tells Investors
-
OPINION14 hours ago
Buhari: President For The Vulnerable
-
OPINION14 hours ago
NFIU Guidelines: An Anti-corruption Czar’s Battle With Wounded Lions