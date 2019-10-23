Kogi 2019: Why Yahaya Bello Must Be Re-elected

Kogi State governorship election is the most talked about in the political quarters, and the reasons for this are adduced to the perceived political bickering over trivial matters that are unconnected with superiority, performance, and supremacy. Given the administrative history of the state, politics and governance have been riddled with ineffectauality and reckless abandonment by successive administrations that preceded Governor Yahaya Bello’s government, but the advent of Governor Yahaya Bello changed the whole odoriferous narratives as the state is now on a sound footing.

Governor Yahaya Bello’s emergence as governor might been greeted with controversy due to the pecuniary interest of some power brokers who never wanted his face because he is a symbol of hope for the youths and hopeless.

Today, the governor has turned around to prove his traducers wrong, and he has glowingly performed to the admiration of the people who knew how previous administrations mindlessly pillaged the state into sanguinary proclivity. Retooling these incongruities is not what anyone could achieve within a spate of four years. Going by every available indices and benchmark of performance, Governor Yahaya Bello has incandescently transmogrified the Confluence State than the ramshackled and bedraggled affairs of things that he inherited. Kogi before Yahaya Bello was administratively rapined and plundered that it will take a man of administrative ingenuity like Yahaya Bello to resuscitate. Yahaya Bello as a prudent manager of human and material resources has repositioned the state beyond the mandate bargained with the people of Kogi. In a bid to etch his name in gold, he gave over 200 utility vehicles for patrol, 500 motorcycles and sophisticated gadgets for Operation Total Freedom.

This he did to curtail the overwhelming spate of insecurity because the state was a save heaven for criminals. To further ensure safety on the highway, the governor commanded that 40metres be cleared on both sides of the highways. With the governor’s zero tolerance for crime, Kogi state is dubbed as the second most peaceful state in Nigeria. In an unbiased publication by the National Bureau of Statistics for the year 2018 and 2019, the state has minimal reported cases of 0.62 crime incident. Military Operational Base was constructed in Okene, so as to tame the tide of insecurity. Over 6000 men and women were employed in Kogi State vigilante services for effective community policing across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

In agriculture, the state government cleared 1000 hectares of land to encourage youths who are into farming. State government under the holistic watch of Yahaya Bello procured 375 Fergus tractors with complete implements, and three quantities each for Mini Harvesters, Planters, Broom Sprayers, Rice reapers. To increase rice production, Yahaya Bello’s government ensured the procurement and assemblage of 1500 tillers toss farmers. In collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, the state government took the delivery of 76 truckload of inorganic fertilizers and distributed them to farmers at affordable and subsidized rate. As a man of impeccable administrative foresight, he constructed a Rice Mill at Omi, in Ejiba community, Yagba East, and this rice mill is adjudged to be the largest in the whole of the Northern Nigeria. The Cassava Farm City in Kogi is the largest cassava farm in Nigeria.

This alone had taken 8000 youths off the street, while some have been empowered in various skills and processing of cassava. Today, the rice mill produces an average of 50 tons per day. This initiative has brought about the sobriquet of Confluence Rice, making Kogi a rice producing state in the country, and little wonder that the demand for Confluence Rice in the market is on the astronomical rise shutting out other rice producers out of circulation.

In making good of his promises to the good people of Kogi State, the stellarly performing governor Yahaya Bello consented to the idea of Private Public Partnership in rejigging decrepit infrastructures. Unarguably, the adoption of PPP had sufficiently ended the menace of critical infrastructural deficit. Through PPP, thriving private economy that could sustain quality education services had been built, thus creating massive jobs, industrialisation, MSMEs, improved health care delivery, and mechanized agriculture.

This framework was adopted to deliver on five critical areas of neccessitious importance, namely: infrastructure and development, legal, IECT, finance and risk management, administration and accounts.

On education, the state was a ghost of itself. But the magic wand of Yahaya Bello has magnificently transformed the not too impressive standard of education in the state. Governor Yahaya Bello administration has constructed GYB Model Primary Schools across the 239 wards of the state.

Legacy schools in the state have been remodeled to meet international standard. GYB’s government has also constructed the Library Extension at Kogi state College of Education (Technical), Kabba. Hostel project at Government Science Secondary School, Icheke, in Omala, has been completed. Ministry of Education and its agencies have been restructured to taste.

To further entrench quality education, NUC gave accreditation to 13 courses at Kogi State University, with some departments scoring about 90% in the NUC accreditation exercise. Two storey building was constructed at female hostel in Kogi State University. Three storey magnificent classrooms, offices for HoDs, lecture theatres were constructed at faculties of Social Sciences, Natural Sciences, and Education. Over 1000 capacity lecture theatres were constructed at faculties of Social Sciences and Education. In his thirst to further promote digital education, over 1000 capacity ICT and e-examination centre were constructed. In the same institution, old lecture theatres were renovated and refurbished. Additional office block was constructed at the faculty of Arts.

The extension of the main library at Kogi State university has been completed. Library building for Faculty of Education has been completed, too. Additional building was constructed for the Faculty of Agriculture. Six buildings with state of the art facilities were constructed at the College of Health Sciences.

Kogi State University Senate and Council Chambers were given a facelift. Offices and laboratory were constructed at the department of Fisheries in Kogi State University. Additional laboratory buildings were constructed for the faculty of Natural Sciences. Language laboratory building was constructed for the Faculty of Education in Kogi State University. Hostel blocks were constructed at the Kogi State College of Nursing and Midwifery, Obangede. Two blocks of hostel were constructed at the Government Girls Unity Secondary School, Oboroke, Okehi, among several achievements of the Governor Yahaya Bello administration

– Ipoola wrote in from Abuja

In fixing some cratered roads, Governor Yahaya Bello’s government constructed 12.8km Ebiya Kpatesi/Ogigiri road. 21km Obeira Okengwe/Obangede road was constructed. Oguma/Sheira road and bridge at Bassa local government were constructed. Ganaja/Otokiti dual carriageway by-pass, Lokoja, was constructed. 10.7km Ogaminana/Ebogogo/Total linking Eika Itakpe road was constructed. 77km Iyamoye/Ife Olukotun/Ponyon, Jege,Ejuku, Ijowo road was rehabilitated. Ankpa-Abejukolo road rehabilitated. Okpo-Ibana, Ikeje-Ogugu Ette road was constructed. Ankpa twonship road rehabilitated. Kabba township road was also rehabilitated. Shintaku-Dekina road rehabilitated. Idah/Ajaka/Umoni/Ejule road was rehabilitated.

Abejukolo which is the Headquarter of Omala Local Government Area, where Alhaji Ibrahim Idris Wada hails from was in total black out for 25 years but had their electricity supply restored through the unrelenting effort of the governor. In ensuring adequate supply of electricity, almost N1.5b was injected into Project Power Kogi East(PPKE), as this project supplies electricity power to over 100 communities in Kogi East. Street lights were installed in all Lokoja towns. An embankment was constructed to hold water along Kpata/Marine/Kabawa road, Lokoja. Idah waterworks and reticulation were rehabilitated.

In an attempt totally overhaul some derelict structures in the the state, the government of GYB constructed a magnificent edifice for Kogi state Revenue House. Kogi state House of Assembly was renovated. Kogi state Government House was renovated. New office for Kogi state SDG was constructed. Okene central mosque was rebuilt. Kogi State Government House Chapel, Lugard House, has been awarded dedicated. Olamaboro central mosque rebuilt. Kogi state Social Investment Office(SIP), which anchors the Federal Government Social Investment programs was constructed. Igala Unity House at Anyigba was built by GYB so as to foster oneness and unity amongst Igala nation. Kogi state Diagnostic Centre, Lokoja, was completed and rejigged with state of the art medical equipments.

In giving succor to those that were faced with various health challenges, over 500 personal and government intervention in health related cases were attended to.

The people of the Christian faith were given 10 seater buses, and personal sponsorship of Kogi Arise in Praise Concert which is a yearly programme that brings Christians of different denominations in the state under one roof of praise and worship. The governor as an individual who holds much reverence for the traditional rulers, upgraded 17 traditional council stools to First Class, 23 upgraded to Second Class, while 60 were upgraded to Third Class. And this in no small measure had brought peace to some communities and as well resolved some age long rivalry of royal supremacy.

To encourage and promote the involvement of youths in the decision making process of the state, the youth friendly governor signed into law Youth Commission Enterprise Bill, in 2019, which is the first of its kind in the Northern Nigeria, and over 16 Bills on different matters that could facilitate development in the state were signed to law. Over 600 Kogi youths were given gainful employment into the restructured Kogi state Revenue Services. At ensuring habitable environment, cleaning and landscaping of Lokoja metropolis was contracted to Geemoney Global Kliners, and this had provided employment for over 2000 Kogi youths. Through sundry initiative of GYB’s government, countless number of jobless youths have been taken off the street and are today with gainful employment that put food on their tables.

Politically, Governor Yahaya Bello must be commended for his all-inclusive running of the affairs of the party in the state because APC was divided and factionalised before he assumed the leadership of the party. He built the party from nothing to something. He enthused leadership sense that brought about a harmonious working relationship. The governor’s membership drive had been attested to by the many elections conducted in the state where APC recorded 100% victory.

In the 2019 elections, APC won two senatorial seats, seven federal constituencies, and all the 25 House of Assembly seats, which is an infallible attestation of his popularity. If any individual is still in contest of GYB’s popularity such person must be having an axe to ground against the governor, or trying to engage in pull him down syndrome. Despite the alleged non performance by some apostles of doom’s mongers, GYB enjoys the cozy confidence of Kogi people who have on countless occasions demonstrated their unflinching espouse for his leadership. It is an unadulterated act of shenanigan that these dimwitted and doltish clowns never saw anything good in GYB’s government despite the panoply of giant feats recorded by his stewardship. For a governor to have won two senatorial seats, seven federal constituencies, and all the 25 House of Assembly seats and at the same time delivered impeccably in the presidential election shows that he has an established popularity, or else popularity must be redefined.

APC as a party must do all within the rank and file of the party to ensure that GYB is re-elected. Governor Yahaya Bello has performed effulgently eximious that he needs be rewarded with second term so as continue with his life uplifting developments in the state which four years is not enough to achieve. It is an admittable and incontestable fact that there are shortcomings but this is traceable to every government anywhere in the world, and some of these administrative errors are noted to be corrected in the next dispensation. There is no doubt that the hate mongers have had a field day in blowing the sore areas of GYB’s administration out of proportion, and they have underreported his effort at giving life back to a state that was asphyxiated and gasping for administrative breath. With the administrative wizardry of Chief Edward Onoja as Deputy governor, GYB stands tall in being re-elected as it is believed that Chief Edward Onoja enjoys a cult like following in Kogi-East, which strategically positions APC on a resounding pedestal of victory.

