NAF Kills Scores Of Terrorists In Borno

The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has killed several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters at Bukar Meram on the fringes of Lake Chad in the northern part of Borno State.

The strike is in continuation of the sustained onslaught against terrorist elements in the Northeast of the country to rid the country of terrorists.

The director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola in a statement said the operation was executed on 21 October 2019, following credible intelligence reports that indicated a resumption of the use of the location to provide logistics support to the terrorists, using fishing activities as a cover.

Consequently, the ATF dispatched its attack aircraft to engage designated areas within the settlement.

“Before the strikes, over 35 terrorists were observed within the area of interest. The attack aircraft subsequently engaged the location in successive passes recording accurate hits on the target area, leading to the neutralization of several ISWAP fighters as well as the destruction of some of the structures,” he said.

