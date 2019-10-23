Nigeria’s Wire, Cable Remains The Best Globally – Afolabi

In this interview with TUNDE OGUNTOLA, the chief executive officer, Kwali Wire and Cable Manufacturing Company, Adeyemi Afolabi, stressed the need for strict adherence to standardisation policy by manufacturers.

What informed your going into cable manufacturing?

I have been nurturing this idea for the past 25-30 years after my tertiary education in Kwara State School of Technology in Ilorin, which is now called Kwara Polytechnic. At that time, there were only few cable manufacturing companies in Nigeria. One was called Cable Meta in Lagos and another one in Ibadan which was called Nigeria Wire and Cable. However, these manufacturing companies could not meet up with the actual local demands at that time. While in Kogi or Kwara State then, you have to travel to Lagos or Ibadan to buy most of these materials and if you consider the Nigerian population you will realize that the nation’s economy increases daily in terms of development and infrastructure. So we discovered that we needed to try and see how we can contribute our quota to national development in terms of cable manufacturing in Nigeria.

In view of this, there is another cable manufacturing that is located in the North then which is NOCACO in Kaduna State and Micom cables in Lagos.Considering the demand of the people up North and in other to meet up,we still had to go to Lagos and even at that NOCACO could not meet up with the demand. So along the line,the idea to establish and develop these cables manufacturing was created. I took a bold step, invited some of my friends who believed in my idea and we carried out a research on what will it take and the areas we can exploit to make sure that we create a cable manufacturing company. But unfortunately, they all declined the idea, they did not believe that an individual can come up with such an idea of cable manufacturing because as at then, most of the existing cable manufacturers were foreigners – only a few Nigerians showed interest and then become shareholders in these companies.

How did you feel being recognised and awarded by Chamber of Commerce?

We thank God for the recognition, although I won’t say the award came as a surprise, but, it will spur us to do more, at least you can see there are lots of cable manufacturers in Nigeria, but for Chamber of Commerce to pick our cable as the best showed that they believe in our standard. We adhere strictly to the guidelines of Standard Organizations of Nigerian. I must tell you, strict adherence to standardization policy by manufacturers has made the cable and wire produced in the nation one of the best in the world. We believe one day people who believe in the quality of our cable will recognize us for excellence in manufacturing wire and cable in Nigeria.

What are your plans for the future?

We started production officially in May 2013 when we were certified by the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON). We are serving the nation and we believe in developing Nigeria. We plan to move ahead and won’t reduce our quality.We shall provide the best as far as the manufacturing of wires and cables is concerned in Nigeria. Nigeria cable has been rated the best globally kudos to SON for ensuring strict adherence to cable manufacturing guidelines. Being identified in Nigeria you can compete globally, to remain if not the best in the world.

Tell us about your major challenge and how you manage them?

We have been encountering power challenges, as we most time run generator during production and if truly the government is committed to solving the power problems in the country all hands must be on deck. The issue of when you generate you cannot transmit and when you transmit you cannot generate is a major factor impeding the power sector, I think the government should use a practical model to see how advanced countries are managing their power sector.

Also the issue of finance, we are seeking for N200,000 million loan from the Bank of Industry (BOI) they gave us a letter of offer, but their regulations are making it very difficult for us to access the offer.You cannot just go into production in Nigeria without having finance and getting this capital is a major problem.

Were you scared of competitors at any time as a very young company?

It is not how far but how efficient you are.In Nigeria, there is a market for everyone, we believe in quality and standard when you compare our products you will see the best. Cable manufacturing is capital intensive so we are working on funds within our reach and we have our equipment on the ground and people who know our products are patronising us.

The Nigeria Army uses our products in most of their construction along Airport road and some of our customers are also from the Northeast too and they are coming for it. For now, we are producing a single cable and we are applying to start producing armoured cable.We are hopeful about that. Since we started no negative feedback and we do tell our customers to test our products in any laboratory.

What has doing business taught you?

In doing business, you must follow your heart and intuition. Not your mind, ego or wallet. Taking the effort to make a good forecast is critical to the success of any business. One of the best ways to make your vision a reality in doing business is to get clear on it and then see yourself in it as if you already are that future. Most Olympic and professional athletes incorporate this technique in their training and yet corporate athletes are completely under-utilizing this tool. If you want a promotion, see yourself already in that position. If you want to start a company, see yourself as that future entrepreneur.

Advice for young Nigerians that are job hunting?

The truth is the government alone cannot give you everything, the era of white-collar jobs is gone, even the salary can never be enough because even if you are earning one million your bill will increase too. Salary can never be enough. So young graduates and Nigerians should delve into manufacturing, fish farming, poultry business, vegetable farming, cattle farming among others.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

